{{ timeAgo('2020-02-15 16:16:16 -0600') }} basketball

Marcus Garrett helps lead No. 3 Kansas past Oklahoma, 87-70

Marcus Garrett did a lot of everything on Saturday
Shay Wildeboor • JayhawkSlant
Editor
Behind a career-high 24 points from Marcus Garrett, No. 3 Kansas (22-3; 11-1) dominated Oklahoma (16-9; 6-6), 87-70 inside Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday afternoon.“We did play decent offensively, we...

