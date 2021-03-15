Marcus Garrett looking forward to final run through March
By the time the dust had settled on Sunday night, Kansas (20-8; 12-6) found itself as the No. 3 seed in the West Region and will face No. 14 seed Eastern Washington on Saturday, March 20 at 12:15 p...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news