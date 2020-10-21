JayhawkSlant - Marcus Harris is developing fast on the DL

Marcus Harris is developing fast on the DL
There are some young players starting to make big plays on the defensive line for Kansas. One of them is freshman Marcus Harris.
Last year Harris played in just two games as a true freshman recording one tackle. This season is a different story and last week against West Virginia he led the defensive linemen in tackles, and also recorded three tackles for a loss.
He gave the credit to D.J. Eliot for the scheme he put together getting pressure on the West Virginia backfield.
“Coach Elliott had a great game plan going into the game,” Harris said. “We move a lot on defense, so just finding the open hole, and get in the backfield. So I thank Coach Elliott for the game plan, because he watched a lot of hours of film, and we put a lot of preparation into this week, going over the stuff, so we can know what to see when we get out there.”
Harris said he is currently 6-foot-3, 286 pounds and he carries the weight well. He uses every pound to play the style of game he wants and has worked hard with weights.
“I feel like my biggest strength is my physicality,” he said. “I like to be physical, and I pride myself in the weight room. I feel like the weight room is the key to the field. So, I pride myself in weight room, and translating that to the field.”
Another aspect that has helped Harris is the competition among the defensive linemen. They push each day in practice, and it has made Harris a better player.
“I feel we're improving every day,” he said. “We push each other. We compete every day. So, that's the fun part about it. That's what we look forward to. We look forward to going to practice and competing against each other every day. That's why I want to go to practice every day. I look forward to that moment.”
Last year Harris watched the Kansas State game from the sidelines. He saw the environment surrounding the Sunflower Showdown and he’s looking forward to playing Kansas State.
“This game means a lot to me,” he said. “Seeing how big the game was last year and seeing how many fans watched and appreciate the game, and take pride in his game. That means a lot to me. So, I'm not trying to let our fans down. I'm going to try to come and prepare this week of practice, and watch film, and get in the weight room. I look forward to playing on Saturday.”