JayhawkSlant - Marcus Harris is developing fast on the DL

There are some young players starting to make big plays on the defensive line for Kansas. One of them is freshman Marcus Harris.

Last year Harris played in just two games as a true freshman recording one tackle. This season is a different story and last week against West Virginia he led the defensive linemen in tackles, and also recorded three tackles for a loss.

He gave the credit to D.J. Eliot for the scheme he put together getting pressure on the West Virginia backfield.

“Coach Elliott had a great game plan going into the game,” Harris said. “We move a lot on defense, so just finding the open hole, and get in the backfield. So I thank Coach Elliott for the game plan, because he watched a lot of hours of film, and we put a lot of preparation into this week, going over the stuff, so we can know what to see when we get out there.”

Harris said he is currently 6-foot-3, 286 pounds and he carries the weight well. He uses every pound to play the style of game he wants and has worked hard with weights.

“I feel like my biggest strength is my physicality,” he said. “I like to be physical, and I pride myself in the weight room. I feel like the weight room is the key to the field. So, I pride myself in weight room, and translating that to the field.”