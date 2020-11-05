JayhawkSlant - Marcus Harris is the type of player to change KU program

Marcus Harris is the type of recruit Les Miles and his staff need to find as they continue to build the Kansas program.

When Harris signed with the Jayhawks out of Park Crossing High, he was a two-star recruit who only held two Power Five offers.

Although he had 70 tackles and 12 for a loss his senior season, the big schools in his area didn’t come calling. But the Jayhawks did.

“Coach Miles said, when he first recruited me, that we're going to have a lot of talented guys coming in with me and I was going to get a chance to play early,” Harris said. “So that factored a big part of my recruitment process and it's working out so far.”

Long-time Kansas fans can turn back the clock when Mark Mangino built the program into an Orange Bowl champion and those teams were led by a lot of under-valued recruits.

A day after signing, he was named one of the top Off The Radar recruits by Rivals.com.