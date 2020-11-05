JayhawkSlant - Marcus Harris is the type of player to change KU program

Marcus Harris is the type of player to change KU program
Marcus Harris is the type of recruit Les Miles and his staff need to find as they continue to build the Kansas program.
When Harris signed with the Jayhawks out of Park Crossing High, he was a two-star recruit who only held two Power Five offers.
Although he had 70 tackles and 12 for a loss his senior season, the big schools in his area didn’t come calling. But the Jayhawks did.
“Coach Miles said, when he first recruited me, that we're going to have a lot of talented guys coming in with me and I was going to get a chance to play early,” Harris said. “So that factored a big part of my recruitment process and it's working out so far.”
Long-time Kansas fans can turn back the clock when Mark Mangino built the program into an Orange Bowl champion and those teams were led by a lot of under-valued recruits.
A day after signing, he was named one of the top Off The Radar recruits by Rivals.com.
Harris recalled the recruiting process and talked about Miles and his personality mixed in with humor stood out to him.
“He acts the same,” Harris said. “He's very friendly and he's very funny. Coach Miles is a great recruiter and he's a great coach, too.”
This season Harris has 16 tackles from his defensive line spot in the 3-4 defense. The biggest stat that jumps out are the 6.5 tackles for a loss. Harris is now up to 283 pounds and has quickness that is giving Big 12 offensive linemen trouble.
“I did a lot of off-season work and last year studying the playbook and watching the older guys that were in front of me,” he said. “I saw how they played and just knowing my time will come one day to step up and be like them.”
Harris has quickly developed into a player that will be a key contributor for years to come on the defensive line. In the last three games he had three tackles for a loss against West Virginia, two-and-half more against Kansas State, and three solo tackles last week against Iowa State.
He also credits the coaching for his recent development.
“The play-calling that Coach Eliot is doing and congratulate Coach Drake for helping me out with drills and stuff like that at practice,” Harris said. “I just think it's the game plan that we're following.”