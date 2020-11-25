JayhawkSlant - Marcus Mbow gets Kansas offer, started on social media

“It really all started with me posting an emoji on one of the recruits Twitter questions,” Mbow said. “I posted an emoji like I was thinking. Right after that Les Miles sent me a message of the same emoji like he was thinking. After that we just started talking. He’s been hitting me up ever since.”

The recruiting relationship between Marcus Mbow and Kansas got started on social media. Last week current Kansas commit D’Marion Alexander asked on Twitter if there were any recruits, preferrable offensive linemen, looking for a home.

Good news came on Tuesday evening after a few conversations with the Kansas staff. Mbow picked up an offer from the Jayhawks.

“It feels great and they have a good program,” he said. “So far seem to have great people. I’ve been talking to them for about a week, and talking to several coaches and a lot of commits getting a lot of love. We are now going to keep in touch.”

Mbow has been doing his homework on the schools who are recruiting him. He recently decommitted from Arizona State, so he is starting the recruiting process all over again.

“It's been crazy,” Mbow said. “It was very stressful when I committed from Arizona State. And having to reopen the whole, entire thing was like, you know, that sucks. I got to go through this again. You know what I mean? Right now, I’m talking to a few schools.”

The schools that are in the mix are Kansas, Oregon State, and Purdue. Since Mbow is now back in the recruiting world looking for his future home he wants to make a good decision.

“Right now, I'm just trying to learn as much as I can about the schools,” he said. “I’m trying to get as much information as I can to soak in before I have to make a decision.”

On Monday night he got to hear more about the Kansas program. He connected with Devin Neal, who is committed to the Jayhawks. Neal lives right down the road and is a hometown product of Lawrence.

“We had a good talk,” Mbow said. “We were just seeing what each other was up to and how we were both doing. He was telling me if I ever need anything or want to learn about KU or Lawrence, that I could just hit him up.”