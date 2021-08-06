Marcus Morris back in Lawrence for Roundball Classic
Kansas alum and current Los Angeles Clipper Marcus Morris was back in town for the annual Rock Chalk Roundball Classic.The event brought several Jayhawks back home for a charity game at Free State High School.
We caught up with Morris after the game and discussed his thoughts on coming back to Lawrence for a special night.
"It's very exciting. I haven't been back in a while to kind of go see the fans and you know, go for a great cause," Morris said. "It was amazing man, I liked the turnout. Happy to be able to come back and play."
The 2011 Big 12 Player of the Year scored 15 points on the evening, despite falling to the crimson team 108-97.
Returning to roundball for the first time since the COVID pandemic began, Morris commented on the energy in the building and what it means to see his old friends again.
"Man, it's always a lot of fun. Mask, or no mask, you know, it's about the feeling, not about seeing faces, you know," he said. "We all enjoyed ourselves. We had fun I got to see a lot of my older teammates, so it was a good time."
The Rock Chalk Roundball Classic has raised $671,000 for local families fighting cancer since its conception, according to the event's website.Morris touched on what it was like to reunite with the faces of those who hold the event each year and put on a show for a meaningful cause.
"I keep contact with all these guys," he said. "These are my really, really good friends and coming back and seeing all these people that I went to school with and the fans that I played in front of is always amazing."