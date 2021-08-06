Marcus Morris back in Lawrence for Roundball Classic

Kansas alum and current Los Angeles Clipper Marcus Morris was back in town for the annual Rock Chalk Roundball Classic.The event brought several Jayhawks back home for a charity game at Free State High School.

We caught up with Morris after the game and discussed his thoughts on coming back to Lawrence for a special night.

"It's very exciting. I haven't been back in a while to kind of go see the fans and you know, go for a great cause," Morris said. "It was amazing man, I liked the turnout. Happy to be able to come back and play."

The 2011 Big 12 Player of the Year scored 15 points on the evening, despite falling to the crimson team 108-97.