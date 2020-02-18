Morris, during his three seasons at Kansas, started 91-of-109 games played and averaged 12.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. During that same stretch, he was a two-time all-conference performer and a member of the Big 12 All-Rookie team his freshman season in 2008-09.

Marcus Morris, now a member of the LA Clippers, is a former Consensus All-America selection and Big 12 Player of the Year. During his junior season, Morris was a Consensus All-American second-team selection and Big 12 Player of the Year, as well as an All-Big 12 first-team selection.

“I’m going to make this very short and sweet,” he added. “A lot of you know me – I don’t do a lot of talking, but from the bottom of my heart, I really want to say thank you to you guys.”

“Man, this is special,” said Marcus Morris while addressing the crowd on Monday night. “Man, this is special. It’s an honor to be up there with all of those great players. To come back and get my name up there, standing alongside by brother (Markieff Morris), its very special and I’m very grateful.

"First off I want to thank God,” said Morris. “Without him, I wouldn’t be here. Secondly, I want to thank my beautiful mother (Angel) for all of the sacrifices she’s made. I thank you, mom, and I love you so much. I thank you for everything you’ve done for us. I want to thank my partner in crime, my brother. Two kids from north Philadelphia, we took this journey together. Stood tall and stood together in every situation. Without him there is no me. Very, very grateful to have him by my side. Now, give him a round of applause.

“Next I want to thank my teammates, more like my brothers,” he added. “My guy, Mario Little, Tyrel Reed, Brady Morningstar. There’s a lot of them here tonight. We came here as teammates and left as brothers. We all have a special relationship and still keep in touch today. I love you guys. I want to thank the academics – Scooter, without you, the Lord knows that I needed you to get through it. You’re very special in my life and I appreciate you for everything from the bottom of my heart.

“Next, I would like to thank the coaching staff,” he continued. “All of the coaches – I love them. Danny Manning, Kurt Townsend, and the guys that aren’t out here right now. Coach Self, we never say eye-to-eye on nothing, but what he did for my brother and I was special. He showed us the definition of hard work and he was a father-figure to us. He was on us very hard and I could never understand why, but I left here and went to the real world and got to the NBA, and everything he instilled to us, I use it today.”

Morris, who was recently traded to the LA Clippers, had one final message board exiting the court. Not surprisingly, he saved the best for last.

“Last but not least, I want to thank you guys (the fans),” he said. “You know, coming from Philly, we didn’t know what to expect. We got here and it was tough. You know, at times, I wanted to go back. But you guys accepted us with open arms, you stayed with us through our tough times, we kept pushing and kept pushing, and without you guys, we wouldn’t have made it through.

“We love you guys and we appreciate everything,” he added. “I’m out. Appreciate you all.”

Morris couldn’t have picked a better night to return to Kansas to have his jersey retired. The No. 3 ranked Jayhawks dominated Iowa State, 91-71 on Big Monday. Five players, Devon Dotson (29), Ochai Agbaji (14), Christian Braun (13), Udoka Azubuike (13), and David McCormack (10) led the way offensively for Kansas, while the defense clamped down in the second half and limited the Cyclones to just 33.3 percent shooting from the field and 18.2 percent shooting from behind the arc.

Still, as important as the game was, and with a trip to Waco, Texas looming on Saturday, it was extremely important, the night, without question, belonged to Marcus Morris.

“They both did great, I asked Keiff (Markieff Morris) how he did out there and he said, ‘Coach, that’s the best I’ve ever heard him talk.’ Then I asked Marcus he said, ‘I was great, we went back and we studied all of the speeches of the ones before us.’ For those guys to do that; knowing those two and knowing that studying wasn’t a part of their vocab(ulary) that much where they were here (going to school at KU),” said Self. “

“It’s unbelievable that it meant that much to them,” he added. “I haven’t seen Angel (Morris, the Twins’ mother) yet, I’m excited to see her. We had a lot of guys come back for it. A lot of teammates came back for it. It was good to see all of those guys. They all came to the locker room after (the game) and of course, the two Chiefs were there too. It was good to see those guys and everything. It was a happy ending.”