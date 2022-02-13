Marquise Collins wins big award, talks about Kansas recruiting

“When we got to playoffs, and it was time to get to make it to state, I started getting more yards,” Collins said. “Coach started feeding me the ball more. I was playing longer games, so I was able to show all I could do in those games and in those difficult situations. And I think that's what made me the most successful.”

He saved his best performances for the end of the season rushing for over 1000 yards in the playoffs. He helped College Station get to the state championship game. Collins admitted he did not get as many carries early in the year but still turned in a great season.

Collins was just named the Class 5A Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 2825 yards and 39 touchdowns on the season.

Kansas was one of the first schools to start showing heavy interest in Marquise Collins . Long before Collins turned in an impressive junior season the running back from College Station was already hearing from Jonathan Wallace and the KU coaching staff.

Wallace liked what he saw from Collins’ sophomore film and offered him last April. The Jayhawks were his first Power Five offer and he has built a good relationship with Wallace.

“Me and Coach Wallace’s relationship was really my first serious relationship with a coach,” Collins said. “Even since my sophomore year, we've been tight, so the foundation is good. He has a lot of belief in my abilities and think I could do great things there.”

Wallace has always been a straight shooter with Collins when it comes to recruiting.

“I'd honestly say that he never switched up and tells me the same thing,” Collins said. “I respect him most for that because he always keeps it real with you.”

Last summer Collins took an unofficial visit to Lawrence to get a closer look at the Jayhawks program. If things go well, it will not be the last trip he makes to Kansas.

“It was a beautiful campus, and it was my time being there,” he said. “That was my first visit ever, so I saw a lot of stuff that I liked. I'm not sure when yet, but I'll be back sometime.”

The most recent offers have come from USC and Duke among several schools. After his junior season, Collins is going to be on the radar with more college coaches.

“I’m looking for a school that believes in my ability and believes I can come in and play a role for that team,” Collins said. “Because I plan on coming and working for a starter spot my freshman year, and that's my goal. And I'm graduating early to pursue my dream.”