JayhawkSlant - Marshon Oxley building relationship with Chidera Uzo-Diribe

The Kansas staff has landed recruits from California the last two years. Now, they are working ahead hoping to make it three in a row.

The Jayhawks were one of the first two offers for Marshon Oxley, a defensive end from Inglewood, Calif. They extended an offer to Oxley after his sophomore season last December.

“The coaches reached out to my high school and asked about my film,” he said. “Coach (Diribe) liked how I played in some games. That's what my coach told me, and Kansas offered. I was real happy because that was my second offer. So yeah, I was real excited.”

Kansas outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe is recruiting Oxley and that shouldn’t come as a surprise. Uzo-Diribe is from California and has a lot of contacts there.

A lot of the communication has been done through social media and text messaging.

“He sent me pictures of me in the jerseys,” Oxley said. “We’ve talked about playing games. He talked to me about being in the weight room and how I should stay on my grind. We are starting to talk about the school but most everything has been about football.”