The KU defense plays a few different positions depending on the down and distance. They have used a base defense with three linebackers with the WILL, MIKE, and HAWK linebacker. Craig Young was the player who usually played the HAWK.

“Marv has done a really awesome job,” Borland said. “He's playing kind of more of our nickel or Cinco position that we call him, and safety as well. He's really embraced that. He's really doing well.”

In the past he played safety and got a lot of time alongside Kenny Logan and OJ Burroughs. But this season he is getting a look at a slightly different position. Defensive coordinator Brian Borland said he is getting reps at a position that will be used as a hybrid between a safety and linebacker.

The team completed their first week of spring football and it was a busy one with four practices. After meeting several coaches and players, one of the biggest pieces of news after week one is the position switch for Marvin Grant.

With Young gone to graduation they shifted Grant to a position that could take place of the HAWK/nickel. The Jayhawks use the Cinco package to matchup against teams using 10 and 11 personnel. In the Big 12, 11 personnel is common with a lot of offenses.

Grant could move between linebacker and safety depending on the call.

“I'm playing different positions and multiple positions,” Grant said. “I was kind of practicing last year, too, but we really like looking at it this year, considering this year. So, I mean, it's been fun. I feel natural where I'm at right now. I'm able to make more plays. So really, I'm just doing whatever that can help the defense.”

Grant transferred from Purdue where he started 13 games his sophomore season and was third on the team with 75 tackles. He was a four-star recruit out of high school and saw time at linebacker before going to Purdue.

“It's nothing I'm not familiar with because I played linebacker my whole life for my high school,” Grant said. “It's not something I'm not familiar with, for real. It's just like more pieces to it, I mean, in college and everything. But I definitely feel like this is a position for me, that I can have a lot of success in the long run in my career just even on the next level. I feel like this would be a great position for me.”

There is good depth at the safety position with Burroughs, Mason Ellis, Devin and Jalen Dye, Damani Maxson, Kaleb Purdy, Taylor Davis and Akili Hubbard. Grant said it creates an opportunity for other players like Jalen Dye who was in the program last year and several others.

Last season Grant played 488 snaps and graded out with a solid PFF score of 78.3.

“I'm just doing whatever that I to can help the defense,” Grant said. “And that's also putting Jalen down in a good position, giving him that next step to take that next step forward on our defense, helping us in the back end.”

Grant’s versatility will give Borland more options. The Jayhawks also use a nickel package that was mainly played the last two years by Kalon Gervin. Now, there are a lot of combinations and more ways to use players if they want to use a HAWK, the Cinco package, or a nickel.