Marvin Grant on KU's talent, working with Kenny Logan

When Marvin Grant started his career at Purdue they won two games before turning their program around.

Grant has been part of a turnaround and said KU has the talent to do the same. Grant talked about the talent he has seen since arriving from Purdue. He talked about Kenny Logan helping out and working next to him.

"I don't think its a secret I like to hit," Grant said.

Hear everything he had to say in his first interview since arriving at KU.