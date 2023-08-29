Last year O.J. Burroughs started every game at safety, so there might have been a surprise to some when the depth chart came out on Monday. Marvin Grant was listed with an “OR” next to Burroughs signaling there appears to be a tight race for the starting position. Defensive coordinator Brian Borland said Grant has had a good camp and combined with Burroughs missing time in fall camp, the two will both see the field a lot. “Marv's done a really good job,” Borland said. “Some of that a little bit, you know, he's (O.J.) been a little bit slowed, at least for part of camp with a minor injury. So, he's back to full strength. But if you're just asking about him (grant), I feel like the light bulb's gone on in certain ways for him. I think he's really become a lot more serious about what he's doing.” Grant joined the team last year after transferring from Purdue, where he was second on the team in tackles and started every game. Borland has seen his productivity pick up and one example was Grant staying after practice to get more film study in. “He was in here yesterday afternoon and walking down the hall,” Borland recalled “What's going on, Marv? I'm just in watching some film. Well, that would have never happened last year. So, the fact that I think he's driven to be really good, and I just noticed him today just practicing extremely hard today.”

Borland said he has seen Grant take a more serious approach this year

Focus is limiting big runs and better red zone percentage

Last year the defense struggled at times and Borland talked about being a more dominant unit. He said one thing that means is stopping the ground game of the opposition. “We talk about really stopping the run,” he said. “The games that were successful last year, we did a really good job in rushing defense. The games weren't successful last year, we did not do a good job in running defense.” It will come down to being better at rushing defense and limiting big plays. “Certainly, making it difficult for a team to have any kind of consistent success running the ball where they feel like we can't even try to run it, we can't,” he said. “That's always a good sign to me. We also talk about limiting big plays, preventing big plays. Again, if we chart ourselves, if we were four or less runs of 10 yards or more per game, were 6-0 last year. If we gave up more than four- 10 yard runs per game, we were 0-7.” The numbers do not lie when they stopped big rushing plays. Borland also wants to see his team have a better percentage inside the 20-yard line. “We’ve got to limit big plays and then we've got to knuckle down in the red zone,” he said. “For a while last year, I thought we did a pretty good job. Towards the end, it kind of got away from us. But when team gets in the scoring territory, we’ve got to get a takeaway, get a turnover, right. We got to get a four down stop or force a field goal attempt.”

Borland feels good with experience in secondary