Marvin Grant visits Kansas, reconnects with Rich Miller

The Jayhawks offered Grant a scholarship the day he entered the portal and there are a lot of connections to the program. Grant played at Martin Luther King in Detroit with KU linebacker Rich Miller. He also knows Cornell Wheeler and Kalon Gervin who are from the area.

Last season at Purdue, Grant was second on the team with 75 tackles. Two of his best performances were against Notre Dame and Tennessee in their bowl game.

When Marvin Grant entered the transfer portal, he immediately became one of the most proven players available.

Kansas linebackers coach Chris Simpson has recruited the Detroit area for several years and has contacts in the region.

Grant took an official visit to Kansas this week and experienced a family atmosphere during the trip.

“The visit was great,” he said. “I like how everybody was so connected and how it was more of a family feeling than a business feeling. I can tell the culture is good over there and they’re really changing things around. The campus was really nice, and the academics seems to have a lot of support for the athletes.”

Coming out of high school Grant was rated the 12th best safety in the country. He had offers from Notre Dame, Michigan, Kentucky, Iowa and several other programs. He was a four-star prospect and was named the Detroit Public Schools Defensive Player of the Year.

His visit to Kansas gave him the chance to connect with his former teammate.

“Rich is my brother, and it was great get back reconnected with him and we had a great time,” Grant said. “I also got a chance to see one of my day ones Cornell Wheeler. Rich told me that things are really changing and since he been in this program he has grown so much on and off the field.”

He visited with the coaches to hear more about the defense and his position.

“I was with Coach Borland, Coach Simpson, and Coach Wilson,” Grant said. “They’re great and they know a lot of football. They know a lot of football. And they are big on culture.”

Grant did not mention a timeline when he will make a decision, but the Jayhawks got the first official visit.