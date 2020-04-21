Mason Brotherton planned to take his time and get his recruiting back on track, once recruits are allowed to start visiting schools again. But on Monday after talking with his parents and analyzing his recruiting picture he decided to make a college choice.

After phone conversations with Les Miles, Brent Dearmon, and Josh Eargle, Brotherton was officially on the board as a Kansas commit.

“I sat down with my parents and obviously, a lot of thought and prayer went into it,” Brotherton said. “I just kept asking myself if I'm going to have to come in every day and look coaches in the face for the next four years, would I be comfortable doing that?”

The tight end from Arkansas planned to visit Kansas last weekend for the spring game. But that didn’t happen with colleges currently shut down. In the end it came down to the relationships he built with the Kansas coaches.

“My thought was I would be comfortable in coming in and learning from Coach Dearmon and Coach Eargle every day,” he said. “I think they're great people outside of football as well. That's what was most important for me. Talking to them, developing a relationship over these last few months, it's been awesome, and they've been extremely welcoming. They've always believed in me the most.”