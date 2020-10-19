JayhawkSlant - Mason Brotherton ready to be a Jayhawk

Mason Brotherton ready to be a Jayhawk
When Mason Brotherton was getting close to making a decision, he remembers hearing from some of the committed recruits to Kansas.
Brotherton, a tight end from Mena (Ark.), heard from Ben Easters and Devin Neal. Easters, a quarterback from Indiana, and Neal a running back from Lawrence gave their recruiting pitch.
“A week before I committed Ben Easters and Devin Neal hit me up on Twitter and told me they wanted me to commit and be part of the family,” Brotherton said.
He eventually committed shortly after and joined the group of recruits who were helping form a bond of Jayhawks.
“It started with us three,” Brotherton said. “We created a group chat and, and just every day we talk, and since then we've gotten some big commits, a lot of great guys. We are talking every day. We call each other and get on Zoom calls. It just makes us closer and closer.”
In a time where recruits aren’t allowed to visit schools and meet other players in their signing class, Brotherton said it is the next best thing they can do.
“We just talk about our plans for the future,” he said. “It's awesome to get a head start like that especially in times like these, that's really all we can do. So, we're doing all we can.”
During the spring and summer, Brotherton spent a lot of time communicating with Kansas coaches Brent Dearmon and Josh Eargle. With football season in full swing, he still finds a way to stay in touch with them.
“I've kept in touch with them almost every day,” Brotherton said. “We have Zoom meetings or they call me. In season or out of season, they've been the same people to me. They've always been supportive, always checked up on me and checked up on my family.”
Kansas has started the season 0-4, but Brotherton said the Kansas coaches show the same energy they did when they began recruiting him. He knows he could be part of a class that helps turn the program around.
“Even though the football team isn't having a ton of success right now, they're letting me know that the class that's coming in is a big,” he said. “They have a lot of young guys in there right now. It takes time to build, and I'm still super excited to be a Jayhawk and ready to get to work.”
Brotherton has worked hard to improve his game and is also up to 6-foot-4, 230. He’s been getting more chances to make plays and building a connection with his quarterback.
“I think I have gotten faster and stronger,” he said. “I have almost twice as many catches as I did all of last year. Our quarterback's back and he's healthy and he's finding me. We're putting new plays in for me every week. I'm excited and I'm doing my best.”