JayhawkSlant - Mason Brotherton ready to be a Jayhawk

When Mason Brotherton was getting close to making a decision, he remembers hearing from some of the committed recruits to Kansas.

Brotherton, a tight end from Mena (Ark.), heard from Ben Easters and Devin Neal. Easters, a quarterback from Indiana, and Neal a running back from Lawrence gave their recruiting pitch.

“A week before I committed Ben Easters and Devin Neal hit me up on Twitter and told me they wanted me to commit and be part of the family,” Brotherton said.

He eventually committed shortly after and joined the group of recruits who were helping form a bond of Jayhawks.

“It started with us three,” Brotherton said. “We created a group chat and, and just every day we talk, and since then we've gotten some big commits, a lot of great guys. We are talking every day. We call each other and get on Zoom calls. It just makes us closer and closer.”

In a time where recruits aren’t allowed to visit schools and meet other players in their signing class, Brotherton said it is the next best thing they can do.

“We just talk about our plans for the future,” he said. “It's awesome to get a head start like that especially in times like these, that's really all we can do. So, we're doing all we can.”