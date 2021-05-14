Mason Brotherton talks about KU visit, new coaching staff
When many recruits step on their respective campuses it will be the first time they have had the opportunity to the see their future home. The 2021 class was not allowed to take official visits or even meet with coaches on campus due to NCAA Covid rules.
But Mason Brotherton found his way to Lawrence twice.
The tight end from Arkansas recently visited Kansas for the spring game with his family.
“My first time I was up there with my dad, my brother and sister,” Brotherton said. “And this time I was just up there with my mom and brother. My mom hadn't been up there yet. This was the only time that we would have been able to get up there before I actually moved in.”
Brotherton took in the spring game and got to talk with some of the players.
“My mom wanted to see it for herself,” he said. “It was fun, and a great environment. I enjoyed going to the game. The tickets were first come first serve, so we could go in and sit as low as we want. I got to talk to some of the players.”
Both of Brotherton’s trips to Lawrence had something in common. He did not miss the chance to eat at Jefferson’s.
“I've hit that both times I came up there and I really enjoy that place,” Brotherton said.
Coming from Mena, Arkansas he has experienced the small-town feel. He gets some of that vibe from Lawrence although it is bigger city.
“I grew up in a real small town,” he said. “It (Lawrence) has a small town feel to it, even though it's real big. I have access to a lot more things than I do here. We loved everything about it.”
During the visit Brotherton talked with players like De’Kedrick Sterns, Jayson Gilliom, and Larson Workman. They were recruits who signed with Brotherton in the 2021 class.
“They showed me their room and how nice the stuff in their apartments is,” he said. “All the athletes have it good. It's a real nice place. One of the other things I learned was, just talking to some of the players and the guys there, is what they're building there and how much they're enjoying it.”
The Jayhawks are coming off an 0-9 season but Brotherton got the sense the players have been working hard to turn it around.
“It's not enjoyable coming off a bad season,” he said. “All of them were working hard and they're all feeling pretty confident about this upcoming season. They're feeling confident in each other, so that's nice to know.”
Lance Leipold announced his new coaching staff on Wednesday and Brotherton said he is looking forward to meeting them. He was on a Zoom call with Leipold the day he was hired.
“I really enjoyed his company,” he said. “We all agreed that he's real down to earth. He's going to get the job done here. He told us what he expected and his goals and nothing more. He didn't really beat around anything at all. He just got straight to it.”
In three weeks Brotherton will make his way north moving to Lawrence to begin summer workouts. He is ready to put in the effort and get to work with the new coaching staff.
“The biggest thing I'm looking forward to is just starting a new chapter in my life,” he said. “I've been in this small city all of my life, which has been great to me. I want to go do big things and I've been working since, Lord knows, for this opportunity. This is every kid's dream, so I never take it for granted and just taking it one day at a time.
“Even though the coaching situation has been up in the air, and new coaches are coming in, the goal remains the same for me, and that's to work my butt off when I come in there and solidify myself. I want to earn those guys' trust.”