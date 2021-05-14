Mason Brotherton talks about KU visit, new coaching staff

When many recruits step on their respective campuses it will be the first time they have had the opportunity to the see their future home. The 2021 class was not allowed to take official visits or even meet with coaches on campus due to NCAA Covid rules.

But Mason Brotherton found his way to Lawrence twice.

The tight end from Arkansas recently visited Kansas for the spring game with his family.

“My first time I was up there with my dad, my brother and sister,” Brotherton said. “And this time I was just up there with my mom and brother. My mom hadn't been up there yet. This was the only time that we would have been able to get up there before I actually moved in.”

Brotherton took in the spring game and got to talk with some of the players.

“My mom wanted to see it for herself,” he said. “It was fun, and a great environment. I enjoyed going to the game. The tickets were first come first serve, so we could go in and sit as low as we want. I got to talk to some of the players.”

Both of Brotherton’s trips to Lawrence had something in common. He did not miss the chance to eat at Jefferson’s.

“I've hit that both times I came up there and I really enjoy that place,” Brotherton said.

Coming from Mena, Arkansas he has experienced the small-town feel. He gets some of that vibe from Lawrence although it is bigger city.

“I grew up in a real small town,” he said. “It (Lawrence) has a small town feel to it, even though it's real big. I have access to a lot more things than I do here. We loved everything about it.”

During the visit Brotherton talked with players like De’Kedrick Sterns, Jayson Gilliom, and Larson Workman. They were recruits who signed with Brotherton in the 2021 class.

“They showed me their room and how nice the stuff in their apartments is,” he said. “All the athletes have it good. It's a real nice place. One of the other things I learned was, just talking to some of the players and the guys there, is what they're building there and how much they're enjoying it.”