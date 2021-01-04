JayhawkSlant - Mason Brotherton visits Lawrence for first time

“Me and Devin met up on Mass Street and we went to Jefferson's,” Brotherton said. “It was an awesome restaurant. I recommend it for everybody. The food was great, and the atmosphere was good. Obviously during a pandemic it's not as busy as it would normally be. But we got to walk around, shop and I got some Kansas gear.”

Brotherton was able to connect with Kansas signee Devin Neal, who qualifies as a great tour guide since he lives in Lawrence.

“I wouldn't get this opportunity again for a long time,” Brotherton said. “At least for a few months and then I will be getting ready for college. It'll be kind of hectic. While I'm off and on break, me and my dad, brother and sister, wanted to just take a quick trip up there and tour the town and the facilities and get a feel for everything before I go there.”

Mason Brotherton signed with Kansas in December and wanted to get a closer look at Lawrence. Since the NCAA stopped official visits many recruits haven’t visited the schools they signed with.

Brotherton said he got the low-down of the city from Neal and how everything would look without the pandemic.

Kansas coaches Brent Dearmon and Josh Eargle were involved in recruiting Brotherton. Due to rules, he wasn’t able to meet with the coaches or tour the facilities, but he did take advantage of seeing the campus and other areas.

He said Neal showed him where the facilities are, and he saw the field.

“That was my first time being there, so I just walked around and looked at everything,” Brotherton said. “I got pictures and a feel for the town and obviously I love the place. It is an awesome place.”

One of the next pieces of business for Brotherton is getting his shoulder back to healthy. He injured it during the season and the doctors want to make sure it is healthy as he gets ready to report to Kansas in the summer.

“I hurt it midseason and originally it started as a sprained AC joint, and it started getting better,” he said. “But at a certain point, it kind of stalled and it bothered me. The pain was still there. So, I talked to the doctor, and they're going to go in there and clean it out, which it should be a quick recovery.”

Brotherton is looking forward to June, when he arrives on campus and begins working out with the team. He was one of the first tight ends the Kansas staff recruited for the 2021 class. His skillset fits how Dearmon uses the H-back in the RPO offense.

“He wants to go fast, and the tight ends can switchover, possible hybrids, and use them all over the field,” he said. “I plan to come in there and contribute in any possible. I'm going to have to work my butt off. I feel like I'm going to catch a lot of passes while I'm there.”