“I might actually wait a little bit longer, just because I'm starting to get a couple more schools talking to me,” he said. “So, it might be pushed a little further into the season than I was expecting.”

This is close to the original time frame Goldman thought he might commit to a school. But he is likely to extend that out longer.

“It’s been fun to get practices started,” Goldman said. “We had our first scrimmage in front of fans and that was good. I can't wait to play our first game.”

But those plans could be changing for the offensive lineman as his team gets ready to kick off the season tonight. Gretna High will defend their state title against Burke.

Before the high school practices started, Mason Goldman planned to make his decision around the start of his season.

His most recent offer came last week from Arizona State. That was an offer he was not counting on, and it adds to his Power Five resume.

“I was not expecting that one at all,” he said. “They actually just started talking to me, the day they offered me, so it was kind of out of the blue.”

Goldman picked up his first Power Five offer from Kansas over the summer. He took an unofficial visit to Lawrence and went through the OL/DL Camp. He has been talking with offensive line coach Scott Fuchs.

“Mostly I have been talking with Coach Fuchs and just talking about how each of our camps are going, how our teams are looking, and just getting football started back,” Goldman said. “He's saying, they're off to a really good start, and he's really excited for the season coming up.”

He said he is also hearing from Iowa State, who just started communicating with him. He mentioned Nebraska and Indiana among the group of schools he has been talking with. He plans to get out and take unofficial visits this fall.

“I'm probably going to go to Iowa State for their first game, and then I'm planning on a couple others,” he said.

Goldman said one of the factors he will look at when deciding on a school is the education. He wants to be in the “medical field” and that will play a role in his decision.