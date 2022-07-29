Mason Goldman earns a Kansas offer, timeline for deciding

“He Face Timed me and when he told me I got the offer, it was super exciting because it's my first Power Five offer that I've received,” Goldman said. “So, you can't really beat that. It's just really good feeling to have.”

Goldman participated in the KU OL/DL Camp last month and got the call from Fuchs on Tuesday.

Mason Goldman earned his first Power Five offer this week when he talked with Kansas offensive line coach Scott Fuchs.

Goldman had a chance work with Fuchs at the camp and learned more about his coaching style. At 6-foot-5, 250 pounds Fuchs believes Goldman can develop into a Big 12 lineman.

“He said he likes how versatile I can be,” Goldman said. “I can get out into open space and run better than some other linemen. And I can move as well as most linemen, I feel like. And he told me also that he likes how I do screens. I'm a very good screen blocker.”

Goldman and Fuchs built a relationship before the attended the camp and have stayed in contact.

“It's been great,” Goldman said. “He's really upfront and honest about what they want from me and what I need to work on. I went to a camp, and he coached just like he said he would. So, I know he was being honest with me.”

He is a returning starter for Gretna High School where he helped them win the Nebraska state title last season. Their focus has been repeating and he said they have worked hard in the off-season.

Goldman would like to make his college decision before he starts his senior to put all the focus on his team.

“I'm starting to really review my options I have,” he said. “If any new ones come up, I'll throw them into the mix and also review them. But I’m just taking a look at everyone that I have so far, and really just start working it down to about three or four maybe.

“I'm trying to get my decision either right before my senior year starts or like within the first week of the season starting because I want to focus on my high school friends and teammates. I just want to focus on my season and not have to worry about recruiting that much.”

Goldman holds offers from Kansas, Memphis, Wyoming, and Eastern Michigan among others.