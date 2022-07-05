Mason Goldman finishes camp circuit at Kansas

“I learned a lot from him and just all in all, it was a good camp to be at,” Goldman said. “Just being around him, you can tell he is a good coach, and he has high energy, which I like a lot.”

He worked out with Kansas offensive line coach Scott Fuchs. It gave him the chance to see what being coached by Fuchs would be like at the next level.

Mason Goldman was one of the standouts from the Jayhawks summer camps. The offensive lineman from Gretna, Neb., attended the KU OL/DL Camp in June.

Last year Goldman started on the offensive line for Gretna, who won the state championship. Gretna head coach Mike Kayl said he has all the tools and intangibles to be a good lineman at the college level.

“Mason has all the intangibles for a lineman at the next level,” Kayl said. “He's got the height and length that coaches want and the frame to put the weight on needed. He's got great feet for a guy his size. He's also very intelligent both in the classroom and on the field.

“The thing that separates Mason from most is his competitiveness. Mason hates to lose. He plays mostly offense for us but will be in on defense on key situations. He also blocked a field goal in the state championship that helped us win the game. He's a gamer.”

At 6-foot-5, 250 pounds he has the frame to add weight. Fuchs liked the way he moved at camp and the coaching staff talked about his performance after the event.

“He likes that I'm more of an athletic lineman and how I move,” Goldman said. “One thing I need to do is just put on a little bit more weight. He said he was really impressed and they’re going to continue to talk with the other coaches.”

It has been a busy summer for Goldman as he prepares for his senior year. The camp circuit is over, and he is working his team as they defend their state title.

“Kansas was my last camp,” he said. “I've been to Nebraska, Kansas State and Missouri, and then Kansas. It was really fun. All the competition I got to be part of and meet new people not from around where I live.

“We're in the weight room four days a week, starting at six in the morning and then we have training after that. And everyone's pushing hard to defend that state title.”