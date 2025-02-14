Mason Marden planning more visits to Kansas

“The facilities are some of the nicest I’ve ever seen and the apartments for the players are really nice,” he said.

The recruits got a tour of campus and saw the facilities. Kansas is currently in the middle of renovating their football stadium.

“It really stood out to me how welcoming the staff was,” Marden said. “Everyone there knew my name and treated my family very well. Coach Simpson and coach Leipold did a very good job of presentation about the program and being transparent with me which I enjoyed a lot.”

Marden, a linebacker from Ladue Horton Watkins in St. Louis, recently took a visit to Lawrence for a junior day event last month.

Mason Marden has been to Kansas a couple times, and he plans to double that total in the upcoming months.

He has been talking with Chris Simpson since last year. The two have built a good relationship that grows each week. Marden talked about the recruiting process and how it developed with the KU staff.

“It really stands out how they have stayed consistent with me throughout the recruiting process, and I have heard good things about them from other coaches as well,” Marden said. “My relationship with Coach Simpson is very close. I have been developing it over the past couple of weeks. We stay in constant contact, and I am getting to know more and more about Kansas.”

Marden plans to return in March to watch spring football practice.

“I am looking forward to see the team in action see how everyone gets along, pushes each other, and the coaching style of coach Simpson,” he said.

College coaches have taken notice of his performance on the field as he holds over 20 division one offers. He has taken several unofficial visits and has a group of schools who are making a strong push.

“The schools that have been heavy in the mix recently are Arizona State, Kansas, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Kansas State, and Minnesota,” he said. “Those are the primary schools who have really been trying to build a relationship with me and reach out to me the most.

He continued: “I’m looking for a school that will develop me, a coach who I can go to and break down extra film with and walk me through all of the small details so I can be as successful as possible.”

Marden said he is still working on setting official visits and the Jayhawks are in good shape to be on his list.

“I currently don’t have any dates set in stone, but I am very sure I will be taking one to Kansas,” he said.