“We finally got to speak on the phone right after school,” Richman said. “He (Miles) told me the great news. He thanked me again for coming out this weekend and told me to tell my mom about the offer. We chatted for a little bit after that. It was one of the best phone calls in my life and from a legendary coach for sure.”

Miles informed Richman during their call on Monday afternoon he had a scholarship offer with the Jayhawks.

Two days after visiting Kansas, Mason Richman had a phone conversation with head coach Les Miles and got the news he was looking for.

Richman is an intriguing prospect from Blue Valley High. At 6-foot-5, 250 pounds he can project to different positions on both sides of the ball.

“They definitely told me I was getting off the ball with a lot of power and liked the violence in my film,” he said. “They said they liked my bend with my D-line game. They really just liked what they saw in total.”

He can also play tight end or grow past that. During his visit he spent a lot of time around Kansas offensive line coach Luke Meadows.

“Coach Meadows is awesome,” Richman said. “He actually started coaching at South Dakota State, which is pretty close to where my mom grew up. So, they kind of hit it off there. He told us about his journey and how he got to KU. He's just an all-around great coach and seems to know a lot about the game.”

Long-time assistant Clint Bowen is the coach recruiting the area and was the first to look at Richman. Bowen visited Blue Valley during the early recruiting period and got the relationship started by inviting him to junior day.

“Coach Bowen is really the one who invited me up to the KU spring game to get this thing rolling,” he said. “He tells me how excited Coach Miles has him for this upcoming season and that the Jayhawks are coming.”

Richman has landed 11 offers in the spring and is still getting interest from several other schools. With Lawrence nearly 30 minutes away and his first Power Five offer the Jayhawks will make a fast move up his list.

“It changes it drastically,” Richman said. “Obviously I think KU will be one of the top schools on my board now. This definitely solidifies them as one of my top schools. It would definitely be a great choice for me in the near future.”

Within minutes of getting the offer Richman took to Twitter to announce the news. Shortly after he was already getting messages from recruits like Will Huggins, who is committed to Kansas and plays at Shawnee Mission South, to join him. The two know each other from working out at TopSpeed Strength and Conditioning.

“We both work out with Potts,” he said. “We see each other often. It means a lot that he retweeted my tweet and said the things he did. He’s definitely a great player. He catches all kinds of balls and everything around him. He'll be great for them.”

Richman said he is likely done with visits for a while and will limit what camps he goes to this summer. He wants to put a lot of his focus on his senior season.

“I want to help bring a state title back to Blue Valley,” he said.