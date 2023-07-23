Wichita, Kansas -- It wasn’t meant to be for Mass Street on Sunday afternoon at Charles Koch Arena, who lost to Team Heartfire, coached by LaPhonso Ellis 73-60 in the third round of the TBT. Marcus Hall led the way for Heartfire with 15 points.

The game started with the lone non-Jayhawk, Rodney Green, scoring Mass Street’s first five points. Green replaced Tyshawn Taylor in the starting line-up, who wasn’t dressed for the game.

Both teams were scoring well early, as the score was 15-12 with 3:26 remaining in the quarter. Mass Street got three-pointers from Mario Little and LaGerald Vick in that stretch. The offensive production cooled off toward the end of the quarter, as the score was 20-14 after the first quarter.

Mass Street ran into some foul trouble with their leading scorer, Thomas Robinson picking up two fouls in the first quarter.

Heartfire opened the second quarter with a 10-0 run, spearheaded by Tevin Mack. Mass Street went cold to start the period until Vick knocked down another three. However, Marcus Hall answered right back to put Heartfire up 27-23.

Heartfire outscored Mass Street 22-8 in the second quarter to go up 36-28, as Mass Street only made three field goals. Meanwhile, Heartfire dominated the boards 17-5.

Toward the end of the quarter, Robinson and Richard Solomon went face-to-face after a Heartfire basket. Both were hit with technical fouls before going to the locker room. The scuffle occurred after a Robinson foul, meaning that Robinson gained two more fouls during the series of events. He went into halftime with four fouls.

The TBT has a six-personal foul limit as opposed to the NCAA’s five, but it was still going to loom into the second half in a big way.

Mass Street came out much better in the third quarter, bringing energy to both ends of the floor. The first twelve points of the third quarter for Mass Street were scored on six two-point field goals from six different players. Kevin Young’s basket inside brought Mass Street within five at 45-40 with 3:39 to go in the third.

Mass Street amped up the defensive pressure following the timeout, causing Heartfire to have to get rid of the ball quickly. On their last possession of the quarter, Larry Owens got an and-one to fall, making the score 51-42 at the end of the quarter.

Green scored the first four points of the quarter once again for Mass Street in the fourth, but Heartfire was determined to extend their lead. Another and-one from Owens put them up 59-46.

With the score 64-53 at the first whistle under four minutes to go, the target score was set at 72. Hall got Heartfire within five of that when he buried a three-pointer on the first possession after the timeout.

That started a 7-point spurt, putting Heartfire a point away from Mass Street’s elimination. Mario Little hit a three and threw an assist to Robinson to keep the dwindling hope alive for Kansas fans in Charles Koch Arena.

John Gillon made the last shot for Heartfire, ending Mass Street’s TBT run in the third round at 73-60.