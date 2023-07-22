Wichita, Kansas -- Mass Street improved their efficiency tremendously in their second-round win over Show Me Squad to move onto the third round. The team made up mostly of Kansas alumni shot 10-of-23 from three-point range, and turned the ball over just five times.

After Mass Street’s first-round win over We Are D3, head coach Marcus Morris stressed the importance of not turning the ball over despite escaping with victory.

“We just got to take care of the ball,” Morris said. “We had [22] turnovers to 11 assists. We cut that in half; we win this game easily… We haven’t had a lot of time together. We talked about getting past this first game so we could be able to practice a little bit more.”

The practice clearly paid off for Mass Street, who made just four three-pointers in the first round. They were able to reach that total in the first quarter alone.

“I think we just settled in,” Morris said.

Making it easy for Mass Street to settle in was LaGerald Vick, who opened the game with two threes to go up 6-0 out of the gate. Vick came out ready to attack.

“Just coming out there with confidence, listening to the older guys, just trying to get downhill,” Vick said.

Vick finished the game with 11 points, seven rebounds, and led Mass Street with three assists.

Another guard who made the game flow better for Mass Street was Tyshawn Taylor, who missed the first-round game with an injury. He quietly helped Mass Street with six points on just three shots from the field.

“We got our point guard back,” Morris said. “Ty able to get in there and put them in their spots- very very key for us. Like I said, guys just settled in and got the pace of the game going, and it showed.”

Finally, the first quarter’s efficiency from Mass Street can’t be talked about without what Jamari Traylor did. He scored seven points in the opening period without missing a shot from the floor or the charity stripe. He made his first three-pointer of the tournament after missing a pair in the opener. He also made a smooth 10-footer off of the pick-and-roll to show off his touch.

He only scored two more points the rest of the game, but him, Vick, and Taylor solidified how the rest of the game would be played early on.

Mass Street will look for a similar brand of efficiency when they take the floor tomorrow at 2 p.m. on ESPNU where they’ll take on Heartfire for a shot at the quarterfinals.