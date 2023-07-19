Wichita, Kansas -- The Mass Street TBT team came back from down as many as 12 points to defeat We Are D3 in dramatic fashion after Thomas Robinson’s game-winner off of a put-back for the Elam Ending.

Mario Little got the scoring going early for the Kansas squad, scoring seven of the team’s first 13 first-quarter points. The We Are D3 squad came ready to play early by outscoring Mass Street with 20 points of their own. They were led by Adam Fravert, who had six at the first break.

It took nearly half of the nine-minute second quarter for Mass Street to score as Thomas Robinson scored the first six points of the quarter. Fravert knocked down two more threes to put We Are D3 up 31-19 late in the second quarter.

Kevin Young provided a huge spark off of the bench for Mass Street when he got a steal and a put-back dunk on back-to-back plays to bring the score to 33-27. He took a few moments after to get the Wichita crowd into the game. After We Are D3 scored the next four points, Young made a free throw to bring the halftime score to 37-28.

Robinson led the scoring for Mass Street in the first half while Fravert had 12 for We Are D3. Mass Street failed to make a three-pointer in the first half while turning the ball over 13 times.

Mass Street came out with much more energy in the third quarter, as Vick hit the first three of the game. A block from Jamari Traylor and an and-one from Keith Langford brought them within five at 41-36.

On the other side of the floor, We Are D3 got an and-one from Fravert, followed by a steal and score to bring the lead back up to 10 and force a timeout from head coach Marcus Morris.

It seemed the Mass Street team was getting back into the game late in the third quarter when Brandon Rush hit a three to bring the game within five. His shot was answered by Ty Nichols for We Are D3. After a Mario Little three-pointer, Robinson scored inside with ease to bring it within three.

A fast-break ensued just underneath one minute left in the third quarter that ended with the Morris brothers’ high school teammate Rodney Green picking up a foul. Things got chippy after the play, resulting in both teams receiving a technical foul.

The last minute of the quarter ended well for We Are D3, who got another three from Fravert to bring the score to 58-51 going into the last quarter.

Langford brought the crowd to their feet by scoring the first five points of the fourth quarter by way of a free throw and a layup. We Are D3 still took a four-point lead into the timeout with 6:13 to go at 62-58.

After the timeout, Langford scored another basket, followed by a put-back by Young to tie the game at 62. As a whistle occurred with 3:45 to go, it set the target score at 70 for the Elam Ending.

Mario Little broke the tie with a fadeaway jumper from the free throw line to make it 64-62. However, We Are D3 answered with one free throw from Dimitrius Underwood. Leading by one, Mass Street failed to score on the next trip after Thomas Robinson kept the possession alive.

Robinson then fought off a double team to extend the lead to 66-63 and grab his 17th point of the game. Robinson made another bucket to make it 68-65, establishing himself as the go-to guy for Mass Street.

We are D3 responded with a blow-by basket to bring it within one. Mario Little then found a way to the free throw line but missed the first one to keep We Are D3 alive. He missed the second one, but Thomas Robinson was there to put back the game-winner, as Mass Street defeated We Are D3 70-67.