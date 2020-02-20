We recently updated our rankings of each class, but where do the country’s best high school players rank against other classes? This week Rivals.com releases our Master Class top 100 ranking of top high schoolers, regardless of class. Obviously, the Master Class ranking needs to use each of our class rankings from 2020, 2021 and 2022 as a guide and there are also a select few from a class that we haven’t ranked yet, 2023, that make the list. So, you won’t see a four-star prospect from 2022 ranking over a five-star from 2021. But, that doesn’t mean that 2020’s No. 40 ranked player can’t rank ahead of a player who ranks higher in the class of 2021. Class strength, experience, overall ceiling and many other factors are included here. Today, we continue with Nos. 21-40. MASTER CLASS: Monday - Nos. 81-100 Tuesday - Nos. 61-80 Wednesday - Nos. 41-60 Thursday - Nos. 21-40 Friday - Nos. 1-10 2020 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Position 2022 Rankings: Top 75

No. 40 - Keyonte George

A young gun from the Lone Star state who already scores the ball in bunches. A slick ball handler and explosive athlete who can get his offense whenever he wants.

No. 39 - Jayden Bradley

Even though he’s just a sophomore, he’s put himself in the upper echelon of floor generals. Has good size, can score it and is getting more and more athletic.

No. 38 - Bryce Thompson

Somewhat of a late bloomer, he’s one of the best shooters in the senior class. At Kansas, he’ll be asked to soften defenses and provide secondary help as a ball handler.

No. 37 - Kennedy Chandler

The top point guard in the junior class, he’s not the biggest at his position, but he’s got a way of winning. Gets to the rim, finishes and is a tough on ball defender. Led his MoKan team to a Peach Jam title as a rising junior.

No. 36 - Amari Bailey

It doesn’t matter the class. There simply aren’t many more acrobatic guards. Chicago native has made the West Coast home and is as good a finisher in transition as there is.

No. 35 - Caleb Love

North Carolina needs a playmaker who can play fast and also help out defensively and that’s what he should be able to do. He hasn’t played as a full time point guard in high school, but has steadily improved and has all the tools.

No. 34 - Makur Maker

A potential entrant into the 2020 NBA Draft, he is a true seven-footer with versatile game. Can be a dominant rim protector and interior scorer but sometimes settles too easily for jump shots.

No. 33 - Michael Foster

He fits the modern day model for what you want out of a four man. When his jumper is falling he puts up huge scoring totals and is so versatile. He’ll always rebound the ball and has a nose for the rim.

No. 32 - Brandon Huntley-Hatfield

A native of Tennessee who has blossomed at IMG, he’s an athletic and skilled four man who can face up and shoot. There’s a chance he ends up in 2021 where he would also be a top 10 prospect in the class.

No. 31 - Keon Johnson

When it comes to shooting guards with upside relative to ranking, he could have the most. The Tennessee-bound guard has always been great defensively made huge strides as a scorer and passer.

No. 30 - Jaden Springer

Rick Barnes has to be excited to have another of the best guards in the senior class on the way. Physical, tough, scores off the dribble and can play some point guard in a pinch.

No. 29 - Isaiah Todd

Whether or not he actually enrolls at Michigan or pursues professional opportunities remains to be seen. Protoype modern big man who looks like a potential Lottery pick in the NBA when he’s dialed in.

No. 28 - Moussa Cisse

Probably one of the top three or four rim protectors, he’s got incredible potential as a sho- blocker. He runs the floor and can score it pretty regularly around the rim. Could he end up in 2020?

No. 27 - Caleb Houstan

A product of Canada, his jump shot is as pure as anybody’s. Add in his plus size and rapid development at Montverde and he’s ascending the ranks.

No. 26 - Mikey Williams

With well over one million Instagram followers, he’s already one of the most well-known and athletic players in the country. When 2023 gets ranked after the summer, he’ll be way up the list. He’s put up huge numbers as a freshman in the San Diego area.

No. 25 - A.J. Griffin

Already committed to Duke and physically looks like he’s been there a few years. His father played in the NBA, his brother plays at Illinois and his sister at Connecticut. Basketball is in his blood.

No. 24 - Dior Johnson

A magician with the ball, he’s got some Kyrie Irving to the way he finishes around the rim without being an extreme athlete. Already committed to Syracuse, Johnson is a big-time playmaker.

No. 23 - Daishen Nix

Maybe the best passer in all of high school hoops. He looks like a young Andre Miller. Mick Cronin and UCLA are confident he’s the key to rebuilding the Bruins program.

No. 22 - Day'Ron Sharpe

He’ll return to his native North Carolina for college and will be hard to keep off the floor even though the Heels will return experienced bigs. A bruiser, he may have the best hands and interior touch of any player in high school.

No. 21 - Josh Christopher