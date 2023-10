Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell and Jon Heacock met with the media today to talk about the upcoming game against Kansas.

Both coaches said the Jayhawks do things offensively to put stress on a defense and the challenge they face.

Campbell said he expects Jack Trice Stadium to be a special place to play in front of a sold out crowd on Saturday. See what Campbell and Heacock had to say about playing Kansas.

