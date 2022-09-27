Matt Campbell was told that Lance Leipold said Iowa State is a program that KU has used as a guide:

I think for Coach Leipold and myself, I think we've both come up a very similar way and I appreciate him saying that. I think the reality is, you know, certainly his path and our staff's path, it's very similar. I mean, we're Division III coaches. We've worked our way up from the ground up.

Not many people can emulate what we do because they haven't gone through the journey that we've gone through. And so, you know, I think that's why we knew they would have great success. You know, they have done a great job already. What we do is not rocket science. I think it takes the right people to align programs the right way, and I think they have a very similar background and a very similar pattern to what we have had in our journey. I think there's a lot of respect between both programs.





Talk about preparing for KU:

Obviously we’re going to have to do a great job in terms of being alignment and assignment sound. You know, I think one of the things that is positive for us, is there were things from Saturday that we didn't do very well. And it started with our discipline of our eyes.

I think this group (KU) is going to challenge every facet of that. I think what they do pre-snap, to what they do post-snap is they constantly put your eyes and your discipline in conflict. Have our eyes where they need to be, and our fits are, are really good. Again, number one, they've got an outstanding quarterback that's going to threaten that on every play.

And then, number two, what they do with the different motions and the different type of scheme. They challenge you, and credit to them. I think they've done a great job of putting their offensive kids in great position to be successful. Daniels, their quarterback, since he became the starter, he seems to personify winning.