Matt Campbell talks about KU, Lance Leipold, Jalon Daniels
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell held his weekly press conference and gave this thoughts on the Jayhawks.
Matt Campbell was told that Lance Leipold said Iowa State is a program that KU has used as a guide:
I think for Coach Leipold and myself, I think we've both come up a very similar way and I appreciate him saying that. I think the reality is, you know, certainly his path and our staff's path, it's very similar. I mean, we're Division III coaches. We've worked our way up from the ground up.
Not many people can emulate what we do because they haven't gone through the journey that we've gone through. And so, you know, I think that's why we knew they would have great success. You know, they have done a great job already. What we do is not rocket science. I think it takes the right people to align programs the right way, and I think they have a very similar background and a very similar pattern to what we have had in our journey. I think there's a lot of respect between both programs.
Talk about preparing for KU:
Obviously we’re going to have to do a great job in terms of being alignment and assignment sound. You know, I think one of the things that is positive for us, is there were things from Saturday that we didn't do very well. And it started with our discipline of our eyes.
I think this group (KU) is going to challenge every facet of that. I think what they do pre-snap, to what they do post-snap is they constantly put your eyes and your discipline in conflict. Have our eyes where they need to be, and our fits are, are really good. Again, number one, they've got an outstanding quarterback that's going to threaten that on every play.
And then, number two, what they do with the different motions and the different type of scheme. They challenge you, and credit to them. I think they've done a great job of putting their offensive kids in great position to be successful. Daniels, their quarterback, since he became the starter, he seems to personify winning.
How would you describe watching Jalon Daniels?
You know, it's funny you say that, because I said to our staff this morning, one of the things that's probably so impressive about him is you look at him, and you're like, ‘Man, I want to be around that kid.’ You know? As a coach, and as opposing coach, I think how he carries himself, how he plays the game, you just have a real appreciation for him.
You can tell, the kids believe in him, he believes in him, he's having fun playing. Again, the credit there has to go a little bit to (the staff), you do a great job of putting your players in position to be successful. I talk about that all the time in our program. Right? Players, formations, plays and I think that's what you see. You see a young man that certainly has talent and he's being put in great position to use his talent and he's enjoying playing the game, and he's putting his team in great position to have success.
What stands out about him on film?
You know I think very similar to a little bit of just what I talked about. A guy that's extremely confident. A young man that has got elite athleticism. His ability to really challenge you every time the ball is in his hand. And you know, as soon as you think, ‘he's just going to be a runner.' You’ll be false, right? What is he 19-for-23 last week and his efficiency to make you pay in the passing game and has done a great job of it.
To me, just a very confident football player and a guy that can challenge you every, single time the ball's in this hands.
And then, compared to the past years of Kansas teams, what sticks out to you differently about this team?
It’s hard to kind of hard to quantify where it was. But I think you saw this coming. We played them last year and man, you saw a really good football team on the verge of becoming really good. You know, and all the pieces, tailbacks, offensive linemen, tight ends, you know, you saw some of the guys on the defensive side of the football and I think most of those guys that we played again a year ago are all back. You see a group that was really kind of getting put in place.
I know for Coach Leipold that was hard, because he got there late. You saw that group kind of evolve, and then, by the end of the football season, man, obviously they have a big win on the road at the end of the season. I think just a group that was continuing to be put in place to be very successful.