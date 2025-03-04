Matt Gildersleeve on off-season training, meshing with new roster

“We give the team that time to accomplish a task. And there are no do-overs,” Gildersleeve said. “If we don't do it was either we're going to win or we're going to lose. We're going to accomplish it or we're not because there's no do-overs. We learned that last season.”

Gildersleeve said he started the “We Will” system to focus on the fourth-quarter program. He said they put two-minute drills up from various games last season and give the team that time to do a set task.

“There's no secret that we didn't have much success in the fourth quarter last year,” Gildersleeve said. “You come up with unique ways to get creative and emphasize those things, to obviously emphasize a point.”

Kansas struggled to finish games in the fourth quarter last season. Whether it was poor execution or guys just running out of gas, the Jayhawks seemed to have an inability to come out with a win when the game was close late.

Kansas started spring practice on Sunday, and director of sports performance Matt Gildersleeve met with the media following the Jayhawks’ first practice. He discussed the areas of emphasis over the offseason, how it’s been training a primarily new roster, and which returners have stepped up physically.

Continuing the culture and training a new roster

Kansas added 22 players from the transfer portal this offseason after a 30-senior exodus. Gildersleeve emphasized that the incoming players must fit Kansas’ culture.

“We ain't changing the way we do things because of this day and age of college football,” Gildersleeve said. “The way we still install culture, the way we install discipline and foundation and all those things to our program, those pillars, they ain't changing. And we're going to tell recruits that when they're going to come in and talk to us about what this program is going to be.”

While the culture isn’t going to change, the way Gildersleeve trains the newcomers will. Everyone comes in with a different way they need to be trained, and Gildersleeve is content to get the best out of all his players.

“When you get here, we're all on the same page. We want this to be the best version of you've had yet,” Gildersleeve said. “That's why you're here, that's why you're not where you were before. And so for us, we're on the same page there. So whether that be physically, mentally, spiritually, you name it, we're going to try to make them better, we're going to develop them, we're going to pour into them.”

Gildersleeve said he’s enjoyed getting to coach a new roster. He’s loved the competition they’ve brought and the opportunity to build culture.

“I think from a standpoint of culture and really building again, getting back to what building feels like, that's what you love," Gildersleeve said. "Like that feeling of building is, it's so special and we feel back to that,. And then honestly, the other thing that's palpable is there is a competitive edge again in this program that on a daily basis these guys know there are no solidified spots on this roster and they've got to go compete.”

Returners taking a step forward

While Kansas lost a lot of seniors and several starters, those who have spent multiple years in the program have made strides. Gildersleeve mentioned Cole Ballard and Dean Miller as guys who have impressed him.

“The way Cole Ballard is going about things right now is so impressive and the steps he's taken,” Gildersleeve said. “Dean Miller, I don't know if you guys got to look at him today, like he's, his body is continuing to change, but it's because his mindset and how he goes about it is continuing to change. So there's so many guys like that.”

Daniel Hishaw is also a guy who’s stood out according to Gildersleeve. He said Hishaw is “moving better than I’ve ever seen him move before,” but what’s been more impressive is how Hishaw has grown as a leader.

“Most importantly, he's one of the first ones in the building. He's one of the last ones to leave,” Gildersleeve said. “He's cleaning the racks after the training sessions. He's getting guys to take their supplements. He's calling guys to do their recovery and their regen and those things just haven't necessarily been priorities in the past. And so to see him in the head space he's in right now, that's by far what I'm most pleased with him.”