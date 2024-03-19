Matt Gildersleeve met with the media after the first spring practice and covered several topics including player development, how some players have different workouts, who the fastest player on the team is and much more.

We've been able to make a lot of it, I think in a lot of aspects, both physically and culturally. But all in all, the way we operate is you look back and there's things we want to continue to do better and we'll alter and change moving forward. But I think all in all pretty happy with the progress we made those eight weeks.

So really, since coach and I have worked together, this has been the most complete offseason we've had. So from a standpoint of development, it's something that obviously we pride ourselves in.

Something a little new, at least really with my time with coach Leipold going back to the Buffalo days is we had eight full weeks with the team this year, which is a long offseason. Normally, even in the summertime, the most you might get is seven if you include some of the breaks in discretionary weeks.

What is the process with the early enrollees and how do you work with them...

For us, you meet them where they're at. And there's a lot of coaches that do things different ways who say, hey, we're only going to body weight squat for eight straight weeks no matter what. Well, I'm not really like that. You look at Harry Stewart. Harry Stewart's a guy and his calves are bigger than my thighs and his thighs are bigger than my waist. And so I'm not going to have that kid come in here and squat med balls, he's not getting anything out of that. And so that come all over the place. And I can think of Marcus Calvin from last year, where, the high school he came from, they didn't even have a barbell or a rack in.

But I'm going to train him the same way that I'm going to train a guy like Harry Stewart. You're not. So I think for us, the great thing about having a great strength staff like we have and the guys that we have, you're able to kind of split that up to really meet those guys. So the first thing you do is you screen them all. You get an idea where they're at and what they need. And there's guys that come, like I said, they're all over the place at different levels. There's guys like DeShawn Hanika, who comes as an older body, and you look at some of the things he needs. It's totally different than a guy like Isaiah Marshall. And then culturally, it's the same way.





With Jason Bean gone who steps up to be the fastest guy on the team...

Bean would still be the fastest guy if he was here today. He's got some elite level speed. You know, a guy who made tremendous development this offseason was and is not who I would have said because he wasn't two, three or even four this time last year, but he's been our fastest guy. He's got the fastest clock time. But some of those young guys, too, have ran some pretty fast times. Jalen Todd, Harry Stewart, Damani's (Maxson) hit some really good times. So Skinner's always going to be up there. But right now, as it stands today, if I'm just answering that from a standpoint of what's quantitative, it's Mason Ellis.