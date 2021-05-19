Matt Gildersleeve ready for challenge to build S&C program

Lance Leipold has said multiple times how much trust he puts in Matt Gildersleeve, the new Football Director of Sports Performance.

Gildersleeve spent the last two years in the same position at Buffalo helping Leipold continue the success of the program.

He is counting down the next two weeks when the players are set to arrive back on campus.

“I can tell you after just talking with all the different departments and getting a chance to really do those things, I couldn't be more excited,” Gildersleeve said. “I think we're going to tap out every potential resource we have here, and we've done a lot more with a lot less before. And so, for me to sit there and see all the things we have access to now and what we can do, I couldn't be more excited and more fired up.”

There has been a lot of talk about how Leipold changed the culture at Wisconsin-Whitewater and Buffalo. When I asked Gildersleeve what his number one priority is, he quickly said changing the culture.

“Number one is cultural,” he said. “It is what makes us. It's going to make this program different. So, we've got an install our culture. And there's going to be three pieces of it. Number one we're going to define it. Everyone's going to be on the same page from the day they walk into this program. We're going to define our culture, and we're going to define the expectations.”