Matt Gildersleeve says team made big improvements

I think Craig Young's a guy that as soon as you look at him, he's going to jump off the page. He came here at 216, he's 227 this morning. He's a guy that same thing, just physical markers. It's incredible what he's done. And then obviously I think everybody probably in the city of Lawrence has noticed our Armaj and his transformation. He's done an incredible job. And he also dropped another 18 pounds of just fat mass as we measure that in those DEXA scans. And you see that, and he's also put on significant strength and those two things working together, it's going to be exciting to watch these guys compete. He (Armaj) is 323 this morning. And so transformation wise he's dropped down below that and built back up with good lean mass and so it's been fun to watch.

A guy like Earl Bostick really jumps out because a guy typically that's in a program as long as Earl has been, they don't really have a lot of jumps in just measurables, right? They've trained for so long. It just takes a lot to get a little out of those guys. Earl back squatted 600 pounds this off season, which was a lifetime PR for him. He cleaned 370 pounds was lifetime PR for him. He's sitting at about 12 pounds heavier than he was last season at this point in time.

You see guys like Devin Neal out here today, he just looks like a different human. This morning he was 217 pounds. He took a lot of snaps last year at 195. And same thing, he put a hundred pounds on his back squat, this off season so he has just physically developed.

And you could say that for about every position, but it'd be hard to narrow it down, but there's definitely some guys that have stood out. Jalon Daniels again, had an incredible off season coming off the end of the season injury a little bit had to kind of work his way back in. He's put on 10 pounds of muscle mass. And on top of that, he's put six inches on his vertical jump this season and taken a 10th off his 10-yard sprint, which is to gain that much weight and also get faster and more explosive for him, he's just physically in a really good spot.

But having such a young team, those physical markers of just where we are from this time of year ago, that transformation, it's like you said, it's as hard as ever been for me to highlight just 10 guys. When you just look at our overall size as a football team, we just have bigger humans now. Last year we were playing a lot of games with our average offensive linemen around 290. Well, we're about 12 pounds heavier on the offensive line now, which is cross the board on average.

Matt Gildersleeve: I think that there's been so much progression in so many different ways as we talked about. I think from the standpoint of our leaders, of our culture, those things are by far to me, the most impactful of what's going to transfer over to this football field.

Q: Usually there's a handful of guys that were the cream of the crop. This year you told me it's as tough of a selection process as you've ever had because everybody got better. Expand on that.

Q: Are you ready for year two and is it easier having a year in the system? Matt Gildersleeve: I think there's obviously always progression to be made, but as we look back it's really, I don't think we could imagine being here a year ago and the feeling you have walking out to camp today from a standpoint of culture, of just knowledge of what our guys are capable of doing, of physical development of mental development, as you said, of leadership development in our team, it's been incredible.

Q: That’s what you did with Jalen Daniels a year ago, you get him down to 208 with weight loss, but then you build back, as you said, the lean muscle. I notice there's two things about him in Dallas. One, he had the best suit in the building and two, he looked rocked out. How's that going to help him? How's that translate to wins on the football field and moving the chains?

Matt Gildersleeve: We talked about this with the team last night as we show them this to keeping it into reality is nobody comes here to play weight lifting. They come here to play football. And so now it's time to take that next step. There's a lot of things that weight room helps with on this football field. There's no doubt, but one of the most important ones is just purely confident. And when you’re confident, when you walk out there with that confidence and knowing, and you see those numbers and you see how different your body is, I think that's the biggest thing. And I think as our guys take the field, they're going to look across and they're going to see what we match up a little bit better than we did a year ago. I think that's going to make them feel the whole heck a lot more confident.

Q: The buzz around this team one of the popular topics is we're so deep at running back. You mentioned Devin Neal, you got Ky Thomas coming in from Minnesota, Sevion Morrison from Nebraska. Tell me about from a strength and a burst standpoint, what each of these guys bring athletically.

Matt Gildersleeve: There's something a little bit different in all their games and what they bring from a standpoint of Daniel Hishaw is the guy that's going to be just purely explosive and as twitchy as you could possibly come. Whereas Sevion and Ky are more that balanced kind of back where they see things. And then Devin's kind of a balance of both of those things still really explosive, but also a bigger body back as well.

I think you get a little bit of everything, but the most important thing once against competition is that every day they're going to walk in their room. And if there's someone that's not willing to do something, they're going to have to look to their left and right. And know somebody else is, and that's going to drive competition. It's going to drive progress. And that's going to be the biggest thing on this team that we've already seen this summer, but now it's going to be even emphasized more. Now, as we get into the actual football aspect of this.

Q: Kenny Logan had a great tweet the other day. He said, I appreciate all the pre-season love, but now it's time to get to work. Obviously from an ink standpoint, all the articles being written, he's doing great. What about from a body standpoint? How is Kenny Logan better?

Matt Gildersleeve: Same thing. When I was forced to pick 10 of the best body transformations, he was one of those guys and the same thing. He's having a hard time keeping his weight close to where he was last year. And it's not from a bad standpoint. It's because he's put on so much lean mass. He's just in a really good spot from a conditioning standpoint. I would say he's mentally, the strongest place he's ever been that we've seen. And he's physically in the best position as well. So really excited to see what he's done. And he's done a phenomenal job of maturing and growing as a leader this off season as well, which has been tremendous.

Q: You mentioned Craig Young, an immediate impact transfer. You bring in Emilien from Minnesota as well, a receiver what's he like physically and maybe some other immediate impact new faces beyond the running backs we mentioned earlier.

Matt Gildersleeve: I love Doug because of just his nature and spirit of how he comes about and does it every day. His ability to come in and compete. And once again, as we've talked about this whole time is just coming in and buying into the culture of how we do things and not just accepting it, but embracing it and really becoming part of it. And so Doug's been phenomenal there.

Lonnie Phelps is another guy that if you just Combine-tested him today, he's going to be in the top percentage of the entire country of just how he tests and what his measurables are from a speed and strength standpoint. So those guys are going to make an immediate impact.

You just look at the size of Marvin Grant, right? And he's been just tremendous as far as Marvin's got a lot of Rich Miller in him as well, which Rich is one of our strongest leaders. And as far as how he goes about it, well, Marvin comes from that same kind of cloth there a little bit. So just his transition into it, but his pure speed and how he moves and the size he does it, him and Kenny are going to be two big safeties back there with all the other guys we have competing for that position as well. So, a lot of competition in that room and like I said it's going to be exciting to see how it all shakes out.