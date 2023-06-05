Matt Gildersleeve sees lot of excitement going into summer workouts
Last week the football players returned to campus after going through finals, spring football and workouts.
Lance Leipold and several players were on record it was a physical spring. There were a lot of demands put on the players in the program.
That also filtered in the weight room where the grind was just as tough. Matt Gildersleeve, the Director of Sports Performance for football, was happy to get the players back last week. They needed a break after a long five months following the Liberty Bowl.
“We pushed hard the first six months above this off season in general, whether that be spring ball or the off season,” Gildersleeve told Jayhawk Slant. “And as you and I have talked before, we set a new standard and made it very clear that even what we had done before had to be elevated.”
After the players finished finals, they went home before reporting for summer workouts.
“I think getting the guys home, I know it's so important just for their mental regeneration, but we talk so much about family in this program,” Gildersleeve said. “And spending time outside of football and developing in other ways, that I think the May break was so good for the guys, but they needed it.”
Gildersleeve said they pushed the players to their limits, and it started to show as finals approached. He liked what saw from the players in the offseason and lasting to the end of April. He called the time away a well-deserved break.
“You could just tell that as we were getting close those later exam weeks and the last weeks of training, they needed a break,” he said. “Honestly, it was very, very well deserved. The work that they put in for those first really six months, first half of the year, was unlike anything I've seen. And honestly, we demanded a lot, and they responded really well.”
Gildersleeve followed Leipold from Buffalo. He watched the progress inside the program from day one and the work it took to make it a bowl game last year. When the players started their workouts last week the energy was at a level better than he expected.
“They did a great job while they were on break of getting mentally regenerated, but staying in good shape, and when we hit the ground running this week, it was better than I could have anticipated or expected,” he said.
They want to build on the success the program experienced in 2022. Everyone knows the work ethic it will take and is excited to start the process this summer.
“I think everyone knows what the possibilities are here of the expectations that we have at least in this building,” Gildersleeve said. “There's a degree of excitement going into summer training that there just hasn't been before.”
We will have more from Gildersleeve and his thoughts in the upcoming days.