Last week the football players returned to campus after going through finals, spring football and workouts.

Lance Leipold and several players were on record it was a physical spring. There were a lot of demands put on the players in the program.

That also filtered in the weight room where the grind was just as tough. Matt Gildersleeve, the Director of Sports Performance for football, was happy to get the players back last week. They needed a break after a long five months following the Liberty Bowl.

“We pushed hard the first six months above this off season in general, whether that be spring ball or the off season,” Gildersleeve told Jayhawk Slant. “And as you and I have talked before, we set a new standard and made it very clear that even what we had done before had to be elevated.”

After the players finished finals, they went home before reporting for summer workouts.

“I think getting the guys home, I know it's so important just for their mental regeneration, but we talk so much about family in this program,” Gildersleeve said. “And spending time outside of football and developing in other ways, that I think the May break was so good for the guys, but they needed it.”