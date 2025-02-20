Matt Lubick returns to KU after battling leukemia

From that point on the Kansas offense was ready to add a new element to their scheme and Lubick was going to be the coach leading the way.

“We had Jalon Daniels at the time, and he (Kotelnicki) said, ‘I like what you guys are doing with the option stuff because it fits our skill set,’” Lubick recalled. “We're athletic at quarterback, and it'll let us get the ball on the perimeter. Would you come out and talk to us for a couple days? And so that's how the whole thing started.”

The idea hatched when the offensive coordinator at the time, Andy Kotelnicki, reached out to Matt Lubick for help in designing plays that would fit Jalon Daniels skillset.

A lot of the offensive success early in the year came from the option and quarterback run game the Jayhawks installed in the offseason. It surprised opposing defensive coordinators because they had not seen it on film prior to 2022.

In 2022 the Jayhawks offense caught several teams by storm to start the season. It began with a win on the road at West Virginia where Kansas scored 55 points. The following week they put up 48 against Houston.

Lubick said when he was at Nebraska, Scott Frost wanted to incorporate more of the option game. So, Lubick started doing his homework on how to make it happen.

He visited Nebraska-Kearney and Coastal Carolina for ideas.

“My first year there (Nebraska), we didn't do a lot of it,” Lubick said. “The second year we did, I got a lot of ideas from Nebraska-Kearney, who was really good. They were only an hour down the road, and I spent a lot of time with that guy. And then I went out to Coastal Carolina and got a lot of ideas from them.

“We tried to take ideas we had from them that would fit with our package,” he said. “And then we implemented it. And then Andy reached out.”

He would make his way to Lawrence to show the staff how to use the option and quarterback run game. It was a big success when they installed it, and it has been in the offense ever since.

Lubick’s role would evolve from the point on.

He stayed on staff to help with game-planning. He worked with the offensive coaches in game-planning giving them an advanced look at future opponents.

“They were always looking for ideas and blending ideas and so you know, back when I started before, part of the game plan process was I would always work a week or two ahead,” he said. “And then, I would try to give them a preliminary game plan to give them just get their head going in the right direction to give them a starting point with all the different situational aspects of football.”

Lubick said he put together ideas for future opponents after watching game film to help with red zone situations, third downs and the option game. He worked remotely while he shared his ideas with Kotelnicki.

In October of 2023 he was diagnosed with leukemia. He started treatment in December at the Anschutz Center for Advanced Medicine in Colorado. After learning the Leukemia went into remission he was hired to be the offensive coordinator at Nevada.

Last season he was nominated to the Broyles Award list for the nation’s top assistant.

When Lubick worked on the coaching staff he got to know Jim Zebrowski, who is the Jayhawks new offensive coordinator. Zebrowski said knowing what Lubick went through helps put things in perspective.

“Matt's been through so much, but he's the one guy, with a great attitude,” Zebrowski said. “He's kept going through cancer and leukemia. He jokes about it. He called me up one day and goes, hey, just remember, life could be worse. You could be going through what I'm going through.

“Then you think you're having a bad day because you lost a game or something like that. What a great person. What he's gone through has put a lot of things in perspective.”