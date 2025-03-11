Matt Lubick talks TE group, quarterbacks

Matt Lubick makes his return to Lawrence after spending a year at Nevada as the Wolfpack’s offensive coordinator. He was an integral part of Kansas’ offense as an analyst from 2022-23, Lubick comes in and takes a new position as co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach. Lubick spoke with the media following spring practice on Tuesday, discussing the addition of Keyan Burnett, the Jayhawks’ quarterback room, and the abilities of Kansas’ offense.





Burnett is athletic and leads by example

The Arizona transfer and four-star recruit coming out of high school was a big addition to Kansas’ transfer portal class. Burnett spent three years with the Wildcats where he tallied 24 receptions for 261 yards. His athletic ability and work in both the run and pass game impressed Lubick.

“The tight end position, we want you to be an athlete first,” Lubick said. “And so he shows great athleticism, making plays in space, attacks a ball in the air, but at the same time, he does a good job when he was attached– being point of attack and blocking in space. He has a really good feel for that. And so, yeah, I mean, he can help us both in the run game and the pass game.”

Those traits have translated to Burnett’s early days in Lawrence. Lubick said Burnett’s character has also been a welcome addition.

“When you get to meet him in person, what an amazing guy,” Lubick said. “Goes out of his way to prepare. I mean, tries to do everything right and then, you know, seeing him move around and the way he attacks a football, the way he blocks, it's everything we thought we're going to get and maybe some more. So, yeah, very excited with what he's done so far.”

Lubick added that Burnett leads by example and has been a strong motivator in the weight room. He’s been able to make an impact out side of just the other tight ends.

“Everything he does it’s with a strain and a purpose to get better,” Lubick said. “When he's in meetings, he's super engaged. When he's in the weight room, he tries to lead by example and compete with other players. And so that's rubbed off not just on the tight end position, but other positions as well.”