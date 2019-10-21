Matt Wells knows several assistants on the Kansas staff and the history of Les Miles coaching career. He came away impressed watching the Jayhawks on film and believed they played well enough to beat Texas.

“I watched all three phases of the ball against Texas and just, again, phenomenal effort,” the Texas Tech head coach said. “Those kids played hard. They spilled their guts. I thought they really, really played their tail off and deserved to win.”

Wells is familiar with Miles past and what he has been able to accomplish in his career. He saw the Jayhawks play with a lot of confidence against Texas on the road.

“They're playing with a lot of confidence, and again, like I said, what a phenomenal effort they played with and Coach Miles we have a lot of respect for,” Wells said. “I think Coach Miles brings credibility to that program. I mean, the job that he obviously did at Oklahoma State and did at LSU speaks for itself. He's had success everywhere he's been.”