Matt Wells liked KU's effort, said they deserved to beat Texas
Matt Wells knows several assistants on the Kansas staff and the history of Les Miles coaching career. He came away impressed watching the Jayhawks on film and believed they played well enough to beat Texas.
“I watched all three phases of the ball against Texas and just, again, phenomenal effort,” the Texas Tech head coach said. “Those kids played hard. They spilled their guts. I thought they really, really played their tail off and deserved to win.”
Wells is familiar with Miles past and what he has been able to accomplish in his career. He saw the Jayhawks play with a lot of confidence against Texas on the road.
“They're playing with a lot of confidence, and again, like I said, what a phenomenal effort they played with and Coach Miles we have a lot of respect for,” Wells said. “I think Coach Miles brings credibility to that program. I mean, the job that he obviously did at Oklahoma State and did at LSU speaks for itself. He's had success everywhere he's been.”
The Kansas performance on offense caught Wells’ attention and in his Monday press conference he mentioned the Kansas receivers by their jersey numbers who stood out.
“They got really good receivers,” he said. “(Number) four, two, eight and then Robinson five in the slot. That's four guys that are really talented.”
Number two is Daylon Charlot, four is Andrew Parchment, and eight is Kwamie Lassiter.
And Wells obviously knows about Pooka Williams.
“Pooka is extremely, ultra-talented running back, and when that guy gets into the second level he's got the ability to hit a homerun every single time,” Wells said. “As evidenced by his play a little bit Saturday night. But not just Saturday night. You've seen it throughout this year.”
It was Brent Dearmon’s first game as the offensive coordinator and the offense put up their second-best output of the season. Wells said he noticed Stanley played with confidence under Dearmon and the play-calling is different.
“He played confident,” Well said of Stanley. “I think he played with his chest stuck out, and I think Coach Dearmon called some plays and designed it. That two weeks that the change has kind of been made, I think that's -- I think number nine (Stanley) responded real well.
“He seemed like he was running the show and very, very confident. And that's a credit to his coaching.”