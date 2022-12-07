Last weekend the Kansas coaching staff hosted Matthew Littlejohn on an official visit and this week he got an in-home visit from Lance Leipold.

Cornerbacks coach Jordan Peterson has been recruiting Littlejohn and he was able to learn more about his position on the visit.

“It was good getting to know Coach Peterson and being able to see how he is on and off the field,” Littlejohn said. “As well as getting positive feedback from some players about him. He was telling me about the turnaround they made there and the ways they are planning to capitalize on that momentum next season.”

It has been a common theme among recruits talking about the close-knit bond of the team. Several have mentioned they like how the players all have a good relationship with each other.

“Some of the things that stood out to me on the visit was the culture of KU and the comradery of the team,” Littlejohn said.

He said Jayson Gilliom was his host and he spent a lot of time around the players.

“Being around the players I learned some of the ins and outs as well as the changes they’ve made since Coach Leipold arrived and the impact that he’s made,” he said.

One of his last stops on the visit was sitting down with Lance Leipold and talking about the future and going over his trip.

“I had great conversations with Coach Leipold, and we talked about the future for KU, how I fit the program, and the plan for success moving forward,” Littlejohn said. “After the visit I have good impressions about the program and can see the vision moving forward for KU.”

Littlejohn has several options and holds over 15 division one offers. He is still planning out future visits and said SMU, Illinois, and Cal are among the schools that could get a visit.