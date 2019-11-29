Maui Invitational champs, Baylor up next, official recruiting visits
The staff gets together for a post-Thanksgiving podcast that is a little shorter than our normal episodes.
BASKETBALL - Start to 18:35
Look back at the Maui Invitational and how the Jayhawks won the title once again.
What are some of the things we like and areas that need to improve moving forward.
Not much time for rest as #21 Colorado comes to town in a week.
FOOTBALL 18:35 to end
Recapping the fight the team showed at Iowa State and how those games help build for the future.
Look ahead to Baylor game with Bear's beat writer Kevin Lonnquist who joins us as a guest
Our breakdown on the Baylor game and predictions
The official visitors expected in Dec. 6 and unofficial visitors for the Baylor game
