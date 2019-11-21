We are back in the studio talking about KU basketball and football

BASKETBALL (start to 12:25)

- We discuss the pre-Maui test from East Tennessee State and why that game is good before the trip

- A preview of the Maui Invitational and a prediction

- Breaking the latest basketball commitment

- What players are still on the board and how many spots remain





FOOTBALL (12:25 to 37:30)

- Looking back on Oklahoma State

- Paul Clark from Cyclone Report joins us to break down the game

- Our breakdown and predictions on Iowa State

- KU's latest commit Tristan Golightly joins us to talk about his commitment

- Get ready for a wild December as nine uncommitted recruits have confirmed to us they will take an official visit