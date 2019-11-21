Maui Invitational thoughts, recruiting heats up, guests
We are back in the studio talking about KU basketball and football
BASKETBALL (start to 12:25)
- We discuss the pre-Maui test from East Tennessee State and why that game is good before the trip
- A preview of the Maui Invitational and a prediction
- Breaking the latest basketball commitment
- What players are still on the board and how many spots remain
FOOTBALL (12:25 to 37:30)
- Looking back on Oklahoma State
- Paul Clark from Cyclone Report joins us to break down the game
- Our breakdown and predictions on Iowa State
- KU's latest commit Tristan Golightly joins us to talk about his commitment
- Get ready for a wild December as nine uncommitted recruits have confirmed to us they will take an official visit
