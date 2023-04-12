Max Parrott visited Lawrence in the fall to watch a game, but his recent trip gave him an opportunity to get a closer look at the Kansas program.

He watched practice and saw what the program has to offer in more detail.

“The difference between this was I went to a game before and then this one was like I got to see everything,” Parrott said. “I got to go in the facility for five minutes the last time. This time I got to figure out what they're doing, how they train their people, how they're going to be successful. I got to watch a practice. I got to see how the coaches coach. It was really cool.”

Parrott, an offensive lineman from Cherry Creek in Colorado, has heard about the Kansas program from his teammate Logan Brantley who signed with Kansas in December.

“He loves it,” he said. “He's representing it every day. He always wears the Kansas stuff. I don't think he would want to be anywhere else. He loves Kansas.”

Parrott has visited the Kansas program twice and likes what he sees.

“I really liked it,” he said. “I love Kansas. Every time I go there, it feels amazing. All the new stuff they're doing with the stadium, all the renovations, it just feels like a special place every time I go there.”