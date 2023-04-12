Max Parrott talks about Kansas, wrapping up a big visit tour
Max Parrott visited Lawrence in the fall to watch a game, but his recent trip gave him an opportunity to get a closer look at the Kansas program.
He watched practice and saw what the program has to offer in more detail.
“The difference between this was I went to a game before and then this one was like I got to see everything,” Parrott said. “I got to go in the facility for five minutes the last time. This time I got to figure out what they're doing, how they train their people, how they're going to be successful. I got to watch a practice. I got to see how the coaches coach. It was really cool.”
Parrott, an offensive lineman from Cherry Creek in Colorado, has heard about the Kansas program from his teammate Logan Brantley who signed with Kansas in December.
“He loves it,” he said. “He's representing it every day. He always wears the Kansas stuff. I don't think he would want to be anywhere else. He loves Kansas.”
Parrott has visited the Kansas program twice and likes what he sees.
“I really liked it,” he said. “I love Kansas. Every time I go there, it feels amazing. All the new stuff they're doing with the stadium, all the renovations, it just feels like a special place every time I go there.”
During his recent visit for Junior Day, he got to see the first phase of renovations that are expected to start this month.
“They showed us videos and stuff of them and just talked about what they're doing,” Parrott said. “They told us how they're extending out their team rooms and stuff like that, making their facilities way bigger, way nicer. It looked really cool.”
Parrott liked what he saw at practice and how it was structured. He called the practice “up-tempo” and players never stood around. After practice he spent time with offensive line coach Scott Fuchs.
“I really like him,” he said. “He's straightforward and I like that he tells me everything. He's very upfront. He doesn't lie. I like how he coaches. He really knows what he's doing. He's gone through it. He's really gone through the process, and he loves Kansas and I think it's really cool how dedicated he is.”
March and April have been filled with visits for Parrott. After his trip to Kansas, he visited Oregon, Oklahoma State, Air Force, Army, Nebraska, Iowa State, Arizona State and Wyoming. He has 16 offers from division one programs.
Parrott said he is taking good notes on his visits so he can start comparing the schools on his list.
“I love strength and conditioning, so I'm looking for somewhere with a Kinesiology major and a good strength and conditioning program that I can learn from while also getting coached by coaches who aren't afraid to tell me how to be better,” he said. “I want coaches who aren't afraid to approach me and coach me. I think that's really important.”