There may not be a recruit with a busier schedule than Maxwell Iheanachor. The offensive lineman from East Los Angeles College was in Lawrence over the weekend for an official visit.

The visit gave him the opportunity to learn more about the position, visit with offensive line coach Scott Fuchs and watch a practice.

“I loved his honesty,” Iheanachor said of Fuchs. “We talked about the future of the program and everything he has done in the past great coach.”

He answered the question of what stood out on the trip.

“The people and coaching staff are great people for sure,” he said.

Iheanachor met with the players and was hosted by offensive lineman Dre Doiron.

“He’s a great guy and even better player,” Iheanachor said.

He met with head coach Lance Leipold in a one-on-one setting at the end of the visit to go over the program.

“He’s a great coach and I love what he has done and the plans he has going forward for RCJH,” he said.

Now his schedule will pick up even more in the final week recruits are allowed to take official visits. After this weekend the dead period starts.

He left KU and flew to BYU where he will start a visit today. The next two stops will be Arizona State and Cal. Iheanachor will cram four visits in the final 10 days of recruiting.

He said he plans to make a decision on December 21.