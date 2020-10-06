JayhawkSlant - Mcbride's recruitment gains steam with Kansas offer

Justin McBride's second scholarship offer arrived on Monday afternoon and, as it tuns out, opportunity No. 2 was a massive one. National power Kansas has joined TCU on McBride’s list, and while it’s unclear how the Jayhawks will impact the class-of-2023 forward’s recruitment, Bill Self and company certainly have McBride’s attention. Below, the budding Oak Hill Academy star discusses the situation and outlines what it may mean going forward.





IN HIS WORDS





ON HIS RECENT KANSAS OFFER

“I was actually asleep. I was having a free day today and my dad called me to surprise me with the offer. They had called my dad and talked to them.”





ON WHAT KU COACHES HAD TO SAY

“My dad said they just talked about how much theft liked me and how they saw the hard work I’ve been putting in. They also love that I can play the wing as a 6-foot-8 big. That’s what they want me to do.”





ON WHAT HE LIKES ABOUT KANSAS

“Well, my uncle is a big-time Kansas fan. He loves them. I still have to study more about the school, but I’ve watched them play. They’re nice. I also like that they use wings like me.”





ON HIS TIES TO KU

“I know one of my cousins [Dajuan Harris], he goes there. He didn’t play last year because he was hit but he’s going to play this year. He’s the son of one of my dad’s friends.”





ON OTHER SCHOOLS IN THE MIX

“TCU offered. I talked to them a few months ago and they offered. I like them. Louisville is interested. The coaches called my dad and they talked. I haven’t talked to them myself yet.”





ON HIS DREAM OFFER

“Michigan State. I love Michigan State. I love that they kind of use the bigs as guards. The sets they run are nice. It gets players open into, like, the wing area. Plus, I love the coach, Tom Izzo.”





ON TOM IZZO

“I went to [Nike] EYBL with my dad my 7th grade year. We weren’t even really supposed to be up there, but I got to talk to Coach Izzo there. He talked about his sets he likes to run and stuff. I started studying those sets from that day.”



