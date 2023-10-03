Late Night in the Phog is coming up on Friday, and there is a lot of excitement from the players as they look forward to their first experience with fans inside of Allen Fieldhouse of the year. Kevin McCullar and KJ Adams talked about Late Night, and the upcoming season.



Early thoughts on Johnny Furphy

The late signing of Johnny Furphy is looking like one of the most important moves of the offseason for the Jayhawks. He reclassified late, and he was needed. The Australian wing brings a lot to the table along with being listed as 6-feet, 9-inches tall. “Johnny is a really good character,” Adams said. “He’s a good ball-mover, he’s a good shooter, I think he’s just a really good all-around prospect.” During his time playing for Center of Excellence, he was shooting nearly 40% from three-point range. The 18-year-old has also shown the ability to play above the rim. Furphy was not signed in time for him to make the trip with the rest of the team to Puerto Rico, but is finding his way quickly. “He’s been great, coming in and learning so fast,” McCullar said. His basketball IQ is on a whole nother level. He’s going to be a great player for us this year and we’re definitely going to need him.”



McCullar ready to lead

The past two seasons, a returning player has made a big jump and led the Jayhawks ahead of his last season of college basketball. In 2022, it was Ochai Agbaji, while last year it was Jalen Wilson. Before leaving for Puerto Rico, Bill Self called McCullar his most improved player, and he is leaning right into his role as a leader. “Most definitely, yeah,” McCullar said when asked if this was his team. “I feel like I’m a leader on the team. Just trying to be as vocal as I can. Still help the younger guys get acclimated, and just trying to be a leader out there.” McCullar is joined by Adams and Dajuan Harris as returning starters. With each of them bringing something different to the table as leaders, McCullar prides the leadership he’s shown throughout his basketball career. “My whole life I feel like I’ve been a leader,” McCullar said. Just trying to lead by example and being vocal, trying to be the on court coach.”



