McCullar., Jr and Adams, Jr., talk Late Night and more
Late Night in the Phog is coming up on Friday, and there is a lot of excitement from the players as they look forward to their first experience with fans inside of Allen Fieldhouse of the year. Kevin McCullar and KJ Adams talked about Late Night, and the upcoming season.
Early thoughts on Johnny Furphy
The late signing of Johnny Furphy is looking like one of the most important moves of the offseason for the Jayhawks. He reclassified late, and he was needed. The Australian wing brings a lot to the table along with being listed as 6-feet, 9-inches tall.
“Johnny is a really good character,” Adams said. “He’s a good ball-mover, he’s a good shooter, I think he’s just a really good all-around prospect.”
During his time playing for Center of Excellence, he was shooting nearly 40% from three-point range. The 18-year-old has also shown the ability to play above the rim.
Furphy was not signed in time for him to make the trip with the rest of the team to Puerto Rico, but is finding his way quickly.
“He’s been great, coming in and learning so fast,” McCullar said. His basketball IQ is on a whole nother level. He’s going to be a great player for us this year and we’re definitely going to need him.”
McCullar ready to lead
The past two seasons, a returning player has made a big jump and led the Jayhawks ahead of his last season of college basketball. In 2022, it was Ochai Agbaji, while last year it was Jalen Wilson. Before leaving for Puerto Rico, Bill Self called McCullar his most improved player, and he is leaning right into his role as a leader.
“Most definitely, yeah,” McCullar said when asked if this was his team. “I feel like I’m a leader on the team. Just trying to be as vocal as I can. Still help the younger guys get acclimated, and just trying to be a leader out there.”
McCullar is joined by Adams and Dajuan Harris as returning starters. With each of them bringing something different to the table as leaders, McCullar prides the leadership he’s shown throughout his basketball career.
“My whole life I feel like I’ve been a leader,” McCullar said. Just trying to lead by example and being vocal, trying to be the on court coach.”
Adams and Dickinson benefitting from each other
One of the most important reasons for signing Hunter Dickinson out of the transfer portal for Kansas was to get Adams back into a power forward spot. Adams took the role of being the starting center last year at just 6-feet, 7-inches tall, and is getting ready for the new year in a more natural spot.
“I need to be quicker on the ball, maybe a little faster if I can since I’m going to be playing the four more a little more this year,” Adams said.
Adams will be asked to guard some quicker match ups now that he’s not going to be the full time center. On the offensive side, he hopes to find ways to make Dickinson’s life easier.
“I can make Hunter better just by spacing out the floor,” Adams said. “I know he’s going to have a lot of double teams and a lot of people on him. If I can score a little bit or find different ways to get him the ball I think I can help him a lot better.”
Both Dickinson and Adams are benefitting from each other so far, and Adams can not wait for the season to show how could they can be together.
“Me and Hunter have a good flow together,” Adams said. “I think we work well off each other. We love to play team ball so I think me and him are going to be good this year together.”