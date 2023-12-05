Kevin McCullar put together the best scoring performance of his long college career against Kansas City as the Jayhawks won 88-69. He also tallied six rebounds and five assists.

The Roos scored the first points of the game to go up 2-0, but the Jayhawks stepped on the gas from that point forward, racing out to a 14-4 lead. McCullar scored 10 points before the first media timeout occurred, and Hunter Dickinson slammed home a lob from Elmarko Jackson to extend the lead to double digits.

A few moments later, McCullar was on the receiving end of a lob that he slammed home to move his total up to 14. He then got out on a fast break and made a no-look bounce pass to Dajuan Harris to make it 22-8 and force the Roos to call a timeout with 11:15 to go in the first half.

The Harris basket was the first points from someone besides McCullar or Dickinson, and opened up the rest of the team to get going, as Parker Braun and Nicolas Timberlake entered to scoring column as Kansas got their lead up to 31-11.

The Roos finally put some resistance on the Jayhawks, going on an 11-4 run to bring it to 35-22 and force Bill Self to call a timeout.

The timeout cooled down the Roos and both and the lead stayed at an arm's length for Kansas.

The players on the court were not an arm's length however, as with 37 seconds to go in the half as Dickinson and Jeff Ngandu got tangled up. Dickinson put Ngandu on the floor with a shove and was hit with a technical foul after a review. Some light chatter ensued immediately after the play, but it subsided as both teams went to their respective bench.

The last 37 seconds of the half were played without any major events, and Kansas went into the locker room up 44-30.

Kevin McCullar led all scorers with 18 first half points.

Elmarko Jackson had a smooth five points in the beginning of the second half as he put the Jayhawks up 18.

The run did not put away the Roos however, as they brought the game back within 10 with 12:34 left to go.

Dickinson was key for the Jayhawks getting back on track as he assisted Adams on a bucket, and then made a 15-footer of his own. Shortly after, Johnny Furphy hit a transition three that served as McCullar's fifth assist. Just like that Kansas was back up 62-45.

McCullar moved up to 25 points after scoring on an and-one in transition and then getting a steal and score. The sequence put the Jayhawks up 71-49 and surpassed McCullar's previous career-high of 24.

The Roos were tenacious once again though, bringing the game back within 11 with 4:26 to go. The 15-4 run was spearheaded by Cameron Faas, who made five threes on the night. Shortly after, Khristion Courseault made a three to make it an eight point game with 3:50 to go. The pair had 18 each after the sequence.

Dickinson was fouled on the next trip down the floor and made both free throws to extend the lead back to 10. After a stop on the defensive end, the Jayhawks scored two more as KJ Adams finished his own miss.

It was Furphy in the game as opposed to Jackson, and he scored the next four points to put Kansas up by 16 with under two minutes to go.

The Jayhawks calmly held the lead for the rest of the way, walking away with an 88-69 win.