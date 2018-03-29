This week at the McDonald's All-American Game, we surveyed several prospects about where some of their peers will eventually land. Here is what they said.

It’s our job at Rivals.com to cut through all the noise and zero in on where the nation’s top players will end up playing college basketball. Sometimes the best intel comes from fellow elite prospects.

The pick: Kansas

Why: “He seems like good friends with those guys that are going to Kansas.” – Jones

The pick: Vanderbilt

Why: “I’ve got my money on Vanderbilt. I feel like Indiana is close to home but he would have to play a really big role there. With Vanderbilt having Darius Garland and

Simi Shittu there already I feel like it would be a good three-man combination.” – Perry

The pick: Vanderbilt

Why: “He’s a hard one and he’s really hard to read but I like him to go to Vanderbilt. I think he will fit in well there and they have some good guys going there, too.” – Little

The pick: Vanderbilt

Why: “I think him, D.G. and Simi have something planned. They just don’t want to tell anybody.” – White

The pick: Indiana

Why: “I think he likes the system they play in and he’s a good shooter and the coach at Indiana loves shooters.” – Smith

The pick: Indiana

Why: “I think he has so much support back home and he’s a hometown kind of kid. Laid back and kind of quiet.” – Grimes

The pick: Indiana

Why: “He’s from Indiana and I think he might stay home. He has so much fan support there and he can come in and be the man there and just put on for his state.” – Dotson

The pick: Kansas

Why: “Right now all of us are going at him talking about Vanderbilt or Kansas. But hopefully Kansas is the plan.” – McCormack

The pick: Indiana

Why: “He’s going to Indiana. He’s staying home.” – King

The pick: Vanderbilt

Why: “I feel like Vandy is just his spot. He needs to be with D.G. and Simi.” – Reid

The pick: Vanderbilt or Indiana

Why: “I think it comes down to those two.” – Brown

The pick: Vanderbilt

Why: “He’s really close with those guys and he said he has a really good relationship with Coach (Bryce) Drew.” – Montgomery

The pick: Kansas

Why: “Look at him now, who is he with? The Kansas commits. I’m pretty sure one of the coaches at Kansas told their guys that playing in the game isn’t your only job this week. I think he’s going to go there.” – Bazley

The pick: Kansas

Why: “I want to say Indiana but for some reason I want to say Kansas so I’m going to go with them.” – Reddish