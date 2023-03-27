HOUSTON – McDonald’s All American Week is in full swing. And while the game won't take place until Tuesday night, the teams already have a handful of practices under their respective belts. Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy took some time on Monday to poll a handful of All-Americans about which of their peers has impressed them most on the floor thus far. Their answers can be found below.

“I’d say Aaron Bradshaw. The guy is a 7-foot and he’s shooting it really well. I didn't know he had that in him. I think Ron [Holland] has improved his shooting, too. So one of those two.” – Duke signee Jared McCain

“I feel like (Aaron Bradshaw). I mean, I already knew how he played because I play AAU with him, but I feel like he keeps getting better. His shot is better and he’s better with his shot selection now.” – Duke signee Mackenzie Mgbako

“Aaron Bradshaw. I never got to play against him. He’s actually way bigger than I thought, he’s, like, seven feet and he shoots it really well. It’s been really cool playing with him.” – Duke signee Sean Stewart