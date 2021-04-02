JayhawkSlant - McDonald's Nuggets: Chris Beard, UCLA, Kentucky, Kansas

In this week’s edition of McDonald’s Nuggets, Dan McDonald discusses Chris Beard ’s hiring at Texas and runs through his Team of the Week, Transfer of the Week and Commit of the Week.

It’s been speculated for years that Chris Beard would eventually be the next coach at Texas, and it finally happened on Thursday morning. Given the success he’s had in the last six years as a head coach, it’s the right hire at the right time for the Longhorns.

However, we’ve seen these types of slam-dunk hires in recent memory not work out the way everyone thought they would. Take a look at what just happened with Archie Miller at Indiana. Everyone in the basketball world thought he was a lock to bring the Hoosiers back to the top of the Big Ten. He was just fired after four years. Look at what just happened at Texas with Tom Herman on the football side. It seemed like the perfect match until it wasn’t.

That being said, I’d be surprised if this doesn’t work. Beard checks the boxes I’d look for in a coach at Texas. He understands that job, having been there before and having coached in the state for a good chunk of his career. He’s a proven coach and has a great track record developing players. And lastly, he’s had a ton of success recruiting top high school talent to Lubbock and he’s also done a great job utilizing the transfer portal. Assuming he brings Ulric Maligi with him as an assistant, along with UT-Arlington head coach Chris Ogden, he’s well on his way to having a championship-level coaching staff.

It won’t be long before Texas is competing for national championships if this plays out like I think it will.