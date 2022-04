Who: Wilder Evers

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 190

Position: Point Guard

High School: Oak Mountain

City and State: Birmingham, Ala.

Quotable: "My mom and dad both ran track for Kansas and I have a brother who is a freshman on the baseball team. Kansas has been in my blood all of my life and when Coach Self gave me this opportunity to play for the Jayhawks, I couldn't pass it up." -- Wilder Evers on his decision to attend Kansas.