Mello Dotson playing with more confidence
Mello Dotson is going to be without fellow starting cornerback Cobee Bryant on the other side of the field for the first half of Kansas’ week three match up with Nevada. The idea of that does not seem to have an impact on Dotson’s approach.
“My role, myself, doesn't change at all,” Dotson said. “It’s proven that we have other players in the room that can step up and take control of that position.”
Among those that have proven they can step into the role are Kalon Gervin and Kwinton Lassiter. Gervin came into the game versus Illinois and recorded a pass break-up, and started two games for the Jayhawks last year. Lassiter has caught two interceptions on the year already to help the coaching staff feel more comfort when the starters can’t be on the field.
The Jayhawks have grabbed four interceptions in just two games this year. During the 2022 season, it was not until week five until the Jayhawks reached that mark.
When Dotson got his first pick of the year, it looked as if he was going for the break-up more than the interception. While the interception may have been circumstantial, Dotson explained how he ended up in the right place at the right time.
“Good things happen when you sprint to the ball,” Dotson said. “On that play I was just sprinting to the ball trying to make a play and it just happened to fall in my hands.”
“I think that boosted our confidence a lot,” Dotson said. As defensive backs being able to hold them to that amount of yards that they had, their receivers, so I think that boosted our confidence a lot.
Defensive coordinator Brian Borland has noticed the improvement in Dotson's game and believes he is playing with more confidence.
"Mello's done a really good job," Borland said. "He's playing with a lot more confidence. He's trusting his trust in his ability and trusting his technique. And he's been able to play a lot closer to players than maybe he had in the past, or at least a little bit closer. And I think that comes through experience and confidence and just trusting. He's done a really good job."
The match up with the Wolf Pack seems to be sandwiched into the schedule for the Jayhawks, especially after the showings that Nevada has had. Even though the biggest non-conference game is going on before the trip to Reno, and the conference opener is following it, Dotson is still locked in on what lies ahead on Saturday.
“I think everybody’s still on the same accord,” Dotson said. “Everybody’s still locked in and ready to get into conference play, but we still got to get past this game right here. We can’t just take them lightly.”
Nevada has two receivers with a reception over 70 yards so far this season. Dotson is not feeling like the vertical threat Nevada presents is anything out of the ordinary.
“I wouldn’t say it’s pressure, that’s our job,” Dotson said. “Our job as defensive backs is to stop the pass so we just need to go out there and do our job.”
Dotson has never been to Nevada, so there will be a lot that is new for him and some other Jayhawks. Whether it’s the time change or the elevation, Dotson is embracing the change and looking forward to a successful trip out west.
“This is going to be a different experience for me,” Dotson said. “I think we’re ready for our first road game and I think we’re going to come out with the win.”