Mello Dotson is going to be without fellow starting cornerback Cobee Bryant on the other side of the field for the first half of Kansas’ week three match up with Nevada. The idea of that does not seem to have an impact on Dotson’s approach.

“My role, myself, doesn't change at all,” Dotson said. “It’s proven that we have other players in the room that can step up and take control of that position.”

Among those that have proven they can step into the role are Kalon Gervin and Kwinton Lassiter. Gervin came into the game versus Illinois and recorded a pass break-up, and started two games for the Jayhawks last year. Lassiter has caught two interceptions on the year already to help the coaching staff feel more comfort when the starters can’t be on the field.

The Jayhawks have grabbed four interceptions in just two games this year. During the 2022 season, it was not until week five until the Jayhawks reached that mark.

When Dotson got his first pick of the year, it looked as if he was going for the break-up more than the interception. While the interception may have been circumstantial, Dotson explained how he ended up in the right place at the right time.

“Good things happen when you sprint to the ball,” Dotson said. “On that play I was just sprinting to the ball trying to make a play and it just happened to fall in my hands.”

“I think that boosted our confidence a lot,” Dotson said. As defensive backs being able to hold them to that amount of yards that they had, their receivers, so I think that boosted our confidence a lot.