He breaks down his visit and how his recruiting is going with Jayhawk Slant.

Meyer Swinney took an unofficial visit to Kansas and met with members of the coaching staff. Swinney attended a practice and after said he plans to return to Lawrence for an official visit.

After that then had a meeting with the strength coach and that's how it kind of ended. It was a super busy and great day.

And then ee got lunch and I watched some film with Coach Grimes just on how he thinks he would use me and how the offense would fit me. And then I had a meeting with Coach Leipold.

It was great. It was probably the best visit I've been on. I had a great time. Great coaching and the recruiting staff was great. I got to see a little bit of the construction going on. We sat through the meetings and watched practice. I watched the scrimmage and I talked to Grimes wife and his son as well.

Q: Break down the visit to Kansas and what are some things that stood out to you?

Q: Talk about visiting with Jeff Grimes and how did that go?

I think he's one of the best offensive coordinators you could get. He won the Big 12 championship with Baylor not too long ago. The offense it's a very tight end, friendly offense. He just wants to win football games and score a lot of points and he's going to get the tight ends wide open. I was watching a lot of film and it was, a lot of the touchdowns were just wide open, easy touchdowns. So he's a great play caller and he's also a great coach and a great guy.





Q: What did you learn about the strength program talking with Gildersleeve?

He does a lot of the science and everything is backed by science. And I think that's so important. And he's all about how you can transfer the weight that you're lifting to the football field. Like some guys can squat 500 pounds, but they can't push fast. They're not explosive. So he's trying to maximize your output on the field. Yeah, it was a great meeting.





Q: Break down your recruiting and how everything is going?

I would say right now, I can give you a top three. Right now is probably the schools that are recruiting me the heaviest right now are probably Kansas, Duke and Cal. And then Kansas State in the mix recruited me pretty heavily, too and also Ole Miss. And then there will be a bunch of other schools coming in after spring ball. But I really loved KU and they are high priority on my list. Definitely one of my top two schools that I'm looking at right now.





Q: What other unofficial visits have you been on?

This was my first spring visit this year, so I haven't really been going to much spring stuff. But I took a lot of game day visits, like a lot of Big 10 schools because it was easy to drive to. I have been to Texas A&M.

I'm going to Kansas State and then I'm going to Cal the weekend after that and then Duke and then I'm doing my officials, so I'm excited for that.





Q: Where do you plan to take official visits?

Kansas and Cal right now hope to get one more set and that's probably it. I'm not trying to do too many and I'm just trying to make my commitment or decision by probably end of June.





Q: As you start to narrow things down what are you looking for in a school?

I'm looking for somewhere that's going to push me to be the best player I am and the best person. Somewhere where they love football, fans love football and it's a good football program.

I feel like I would love to help change the narrative of Kansas only being a basketball school, because I can see a lot of the future is really bright there in football. The school is really dumping a lot of money into football. They really want to win and everybody wanting to turn that program around. And they already have done very well.